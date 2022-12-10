|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|34
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|D.Williams
|30
|3-11
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|6
|Baker
|22
|2-7
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|2
|5
|Blackshear
|36
|5-14
|10-10
|0-5
|2
|4
|20
|Lucas
|36
|5-13
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|16
|Davidson
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|5
|Powell
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Pettigrew
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|14-14
|3-27
|14
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .333, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Lucas 3-8, Davidson 1-3, Pettigrew 1-3, Powell 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Baker 0-1, Blackshear 0-1, D.Williams 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Blackshear 5, Baker, Coleman).
Steals: 6 (Blackshear 3, Baker, D.Williams, Davidson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|30
|7-13
|7-8
|3-9
|1
|1
|26
|Dante
|25
|4-8
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|2
|11
|Richardson
|40
|7-12
|1-2
|0-10
|11
|1
|19
|Rigsby
|35
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|7
|Soares
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Wur
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|4
|Ware
|15
|1-3
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|2
|4
|T.Williams
|12
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Reichle
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|13-19
|10-42
|17
|12
|78
Percentages: FG .458, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Guerrier 5-8, Richardson 4-7, Soares 1-2, Rigsby 1-5, T.Williams 0-1, Ware 0-1, Wur 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Ware 4, Dante 3, Guerrier, Soares, T.Williams, Wur).
Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 4, Soares 3, Dante, Guerrier, Reichle, Rigsby).
Steals: 4 (Richardson 2, Dante, Rigsby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nevada
|29
|36
|—
|65
|Oregon
|36
|42
|—
|78
.
