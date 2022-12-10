FGFTReb
NEVADAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman343-60-00-3227
D.Williams303-110-00-6526
Baker222-71-12-6125
Blackshear365-1410-100-52420
Lucas365-133-30-11116
Davidson192-50-00-4335
Powell111-40-00-0013
Pettigrew91-60-01-2013
Totals20022-6614-143-27141665

Percentages: FG .333, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Lucas 3-8, Davidson 1-3, Pettigrew 1-3, Powell 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Baker 0-1, Blackshear 0-1, D.Williams 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Blackshear 5, Baker, Coleman).

Steals: 6 (Blackshear 3, Baker, D.Williams, Davidson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier307-137-83-91126
Dante254-83-41-51211
Richardson407-121-20-1011119
Rigsby353-80-00-1117
Soares242-60-01-2145
Wur162-70-04-7004
Ware151-32-31-5124
T.Williams121-20-20-3112
Reichle10-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5913-1910-42171278

Percentages: FG .458, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Guerrier 5-8, Richardson 4-7, Soares 1-2, Rigsby 1-5, T.Williams 0-1, Ware 0-1, Wur 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Ware 4, Dante 3, Guerrier, Soares, T.Williams, Wur).

Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 4, Soares 3, Dante, Guerrier, Reichle, Rigsby).

Steals: 4 (Richardson 2, Dante, Rigsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nevada293665
Oregon364278

