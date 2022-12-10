NEVADA (8-3)
Coleman 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 3-11 0-0 6, Baker 2-7 1-1 5, Blackshear 5-14 10-10 20, Lucas 5-13 3-3 16, Davidson 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Pettigrew 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 22-66 14-14 65.
OREGON (5-5)
Guerrier 7-13 7-8 26, Dante 4-8 3-4 11, Richardson 7-12 1-2 19, Rigsby 3-8 0-0 7, Soares 2-6 0-0 5, Wur 2-7 0-0 4, Ware 1-3 2-3 4, T.Williams 1-2 0-2 2, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 13-19 78.
Halftime_Oregon 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 7-29 (Lucas 3-8, Davidson 1-3, Pettigrew 1-3, Powell 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Baker 0-1, Blackshear 0-1, D.Williams 0-6), Oregon 11-27 (Guerrier 5-8, Richardson 4-7, Soares 1-2, Rigsby 1-5, Ware 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Wur 0-3). Rebounds_Nevada 27 (D.Williams, Baker 6), Oregon 42 (Richardson 10). Assists_Nevada 14 (D.Williams 5), Oregon 17 (Richardson 11). Total Fouls_Nevada 16, Oregon 12.
