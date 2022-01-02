|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battin
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Carlson
|27
|6-11
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|15
|Anthony
|33
|4-9
|5-6
|2-8
|1
|1
|14
|Gach
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Worster
|33
|1-9
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|Stefanovic
|25
|3-8
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|10
|Jenkins
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|0
|Brenchley
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Thioune
|12
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|8
|Madsen
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|13-14
|6-29
|14
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .404, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gach 2-3, Stefanovic 2-4, Anthony 1-2, Carlson 1-4, Worster 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Madsen 0-3, Battin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Carlson 2, Anthony, Thioune).
Turnovers: 15 (Worster 5, Carlson 3, Stefanovic 3, Jenkins 2, Anthony, Thioune).
Steals: 7 (Anthony 2, Worster 2, Carlson, Jenkins, Stefanovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guerrier
|21
|1-3
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Dante
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|4-10
|0
|0
|8
|Harmon
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|11
|Richardson
|35
|9-12
|3-5
|0-5
|3
|4
|26
|Young
|32
|9-16
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|1
|22
|Williams
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Soares
|20
|1-2
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|1
|5
|Kepnang
|9
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Bittle
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|9-17
|5-30
|12
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .556, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Richardson 5-6, Young 3-5, Guerrier 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Soares 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Kepnang).
Turnovers: 12 (Dante 5, Williams 2, Young 2, Harmon, Richardson, Soares).
Steals: 10 (Young 3, Dante 2, Kepnang 2, Richardson 2, Guerrier).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|35
|31
|—
|66
|Oregon
|29
|50
|—
|79
A_5,655 (12,364).