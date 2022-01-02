FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battin172-60-00-3224
Carlson276-112-23-61115
Anthony334-95-62-81114
Gach172-30-00-0216
Worster331-94-40-4227
Stefanovic253-82-20-43210
Jenkins150-10-00-0150
Brenchley131-10-00-0112
Thioune124-60-01-3028
Madsen80-30-00-1110
Totals20023-5713-146-29141866

Percentages: FG .404, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gach 2-3, Stefanovic 2-4, Anthony 1-2, Carlson 1-4, Worster 1-4, Jenkins 0-1, Madsen 0-3, Battin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carlson 2, Anthony, Thioune).

Turnovers: 15 (Worster 5, Carlson 3, Stefanovic 3, Jenkins 2, Anthony, Thioune).

Steals: 7 (Anthony 2, Worster 2, Carlson, Jenkins, Stefanovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier211-32-41-3005
Dante274-70-04-10008
Harmon295-110-00-52411
Richardson359-123-50-53426
Young329-161-10-24122
Williams220-10-00-3030
Soares201-23-50-1315
Kepnang91-10-20-0032
Bittle50-10-00-1000
Totals20030-549-175-30121679

Percentages: FG .556, FT .529.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Richardson 5-6, Young 3-5, Guerrier 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Soares 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Kepnang).

Turnovers: 12 (Dante 5, Williams 2, Young 2, Harmon, Richardson, Soares).

Steals: 10 (Young 3, Dante 2, Kepnang 2, Richardson 2, Guerrier).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah353166
Oregon295079

A_5,655 (12,364).

