FGFTReb
CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alajiki294-51-20-30011
Kuany202-72-20-3026
Newell274-121-10-2039
Okafor201-40-00-2122
Brown333-81-31-2317
Bowser241-63-30-2105
Thiemann233-93-33-3049
Roberson130-20-00-1110
Anyanwu80-00-00-0000
Robinson31-10-00-0002
Totals20019-5411-144-1861351

Percentages: FG .352, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Alajiki 2-2, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Roberson 0-2, Bowser 0-3, Newell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Okafor).

Turnovers: 9 (Brown 4, Kuany 2, Anyanwu, Bowser, Okafor).

Steals: 3 (Kuany 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bittle174-71-13-60210
Dante214-72-52-80210
Couisnard256-82-20-31017
Richardson274-70-00-1109
Soares245-80-02-51010
Barthelemy230-73-40-0513
Guerrier192-20-00-5236
Ware195-80-11-61410
Williams164-50-01-4019
Cooper30-00-03-3000
Parris30-10-00-0110
Reichle30-20-00-0100
Totals20034-628-1312-41131484

Percentages: FG .548, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Couisnard 3-5, Guerrier 2-2, Williams 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Parris 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Barthelemy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dante 2, Bittle, Ware).

Turnovers: 7 (Couisnard 3, Dante 2, Richardson, Soares).

Steals: 7 (Ware 3, Cooper, Couisnard, Dante, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

California262551
Oregon424284

A_5,908 (12,364).

