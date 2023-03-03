|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alajiki
|29
|4-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|11
|Kuany
|20
|2-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Newell
|27
|4-12
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Okafor
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Brown
|33
|3-8
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|7
|Bowser
|24
|1-6
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Thiemann
|23
|3-9
|3-3
|3-3
|0
|4
|9
|Roberson
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Anyanwu
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-54
|11-14
|4-18
|6
|13
|51
Percentages: FG .352, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Alajiki 2-2, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Roberson 0-2, Bowser 0-3, Newell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Okafor).
Turnovers: 9 (Brown 4, Kuany 2, Anyanwu, Bowser, Okafor).
Steals: 3 (Kuany 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bittle
|17
|4-7
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|2
|10
|Dante
|21
|4-7
|2-5
|2-8
|0
|2
|10
|Couisnard
|25
|6-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|17
|Richardson
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Soares
|24
|5-8
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|10
|Barthelemy
|23
|0-7
|3-4
|0-0
|5
|1
|3
|Guerrier
|19
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|6
|Ware
|19
|5-8
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|4
|10
|Williams
|16
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Cooper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Parris
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Reichle
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-62
|8-13
|12-41
|13
|14
|84
Percentages: FG .548, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Couisnard 3-5, Guerrier 2-2, Williams 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Parris 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Barthelemy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dante 2, Bittle, Ware).
Turnovers: 7 (Couisnard 3, Dante 2, Richardson, Soares).
Steals: 7 (Ware 3, Cooper, Couisnard, Dante, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|26
|25
|—
|51
|Oregon
|42
|42
|—
|84
A_5,908 (12,364).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.