CALIFORNIA (3-27)
Alajiki 4-5 1-2 11, Kuany 2-7 2-2 6, Newell 4-12 1-1 9, Okafor 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 3-8 1-3 7, Bowser 1-6 3-3 5, Thiemann 3-9 3-3 9, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 11-14 51.
OREGON (17-13)
Bittle 4-7 1-1 10, Dante 4-7 2-5 10, Couisnard 6-8 2-2 17, Richardson 4-7 0-0 9, Soares 5-8 0-0 10, Barthelemy 0-7 3-4 3, Guerrier 2-2 0-0 6, Ware 5-8 0-1 10, Williams 4-5 0-0 9, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 0-1 0-0 0, Reichle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 8-13 84.
Halftime_Oregon 42-26. 3-Point Goals_California 2-13 (Alajiki 2-2, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-2, Roberson 0-2, Bowser 0-3, Newell 0-3), Oregon 8-23 (Couisnard 3-5, Guerrier 2-2, Williams 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Parris 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Barthelemy 0-3). Rebounds_California 18 (Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann 3), Oregon 41 (Dante 8). Assists_California 6 (Brown 3), Oregon 13 (Barthelemy 5). Total Fouls_California 13, Oregon 14. A_5,908 (12,364).
