OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bittle214-82-20-60111
Dante256-70-03-72312
Couisnard244-60-00-1119
Richardson354-102-20-410311
Soares234-72-20-22113
Barthelemy213-54-40-21110
Guerrier173-41-32-4118
Ware132-31-20-0006
Rigsby80-10-00-0010
Wur40-04-40-1104
Butler30-00-00-0000
Cooper20-00-00-0000
Parris21-10-00-0003
Reichle20-00-00-1100
Totals20031-5216-195-28191287

Percentages: FG .596, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware).

Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware).

Steals: 4 (Dante 2, Couisnard, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

CALIFORNIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowser224-101-10-1119
Newell273-42-21-2128
Thiemann211-52-21-7024
Brown320-30-00-1110
Clayton221-60-00-1013
Alajiki204-70-01-3119
Okafor195-50-11-11210
Kuany182-83-32-4027
Roberson122-50-01-2116
Anyanwu40-02-20-0012
Robinson20-10-00-0010
McCloskey10-10-00-0000
Totals20022-5510-117-2261558

Percentages: FG .400, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Roberson 2-3, Alajiki 1-3, Clayton 1-3, Kuany 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Newell 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Bowser 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Thiemann 2).

Turnovers: 8 (Thiemann 2, Anyanwu, Brown, Clayton, Kuany, Newell, Roberson).

Steals: 1 (Alajiki).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon345387
California213758

A_2,341 (11,877).

