OREGON (11-8)
Bittle 4-8 2-2 11, Dante 6-7 0-0 12, Couisnard 4-6 0-0 9, Richardson 4-10 2-2 11, Soares 4-7 2-2 13, Barthelemy 3-5 4-4 10, Guerrier 3-4 1-3 8, Ware 2-3 1-2 6, Rigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 4-4 4, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Parris 1-1 0-0 3, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 16-19 87.
CALIFORNIA (3-16)
Bowser 4-10 1-1 9, Newell 3-4 2-2 8, Thiemann 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 1-6 0-0 3, Alajiki 4-7 0-0 9, Okafor 5-5 0-1 10, Kuany 2-8 3-3 7, Roberson 2-5 0-0 6, Anyanwu 0-0 2-2 2, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-11 58.
Halftime_Oregon 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 9-24 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1), California 4-16 (Roberson 2-3, Alajiki 1-3, Clayton 1-3, Kuany 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Newell 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Bowser 0-3). Rebounds_Oregon 28 (Dante 7), California 22 (Thiemann 7). Assists_Oregon 19 (Richardson 10), California 6 (Bowser, Newell, Brown, Alajiki, Okafor, Roberson 1). Total Fouls_Oregon 12, California 15. A_2,341 (11,877).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.