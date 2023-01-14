FGFTReb
A.Tubelis295-114-52-63114
Ballo355-100-15-70410
Kriisa242-103-31-5449
Larsson271-22-21-4114
Ramey324-120-00-44212
Boswell236-110-00-11215
Henderson120-32-21-1002
T.Tubelis70-20-00-0010
Anderson31-20-00-0002
Veesaar30-10-01-1000
Bal20-00-00-0000
Borovicanin10-00-00-0100
Lang10-00-00-1000
Mains10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-6411-1311-30141568

Percentages: FG .375, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa).

Turnovers: 16 (Larsson 4, A.Tubelis 3, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey, T.Tubelis).

Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, A.Tubelis 2, Kriisa 2, Boswell, Larsson, Ramey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bittle124-70-01-41210
Dante319-114-44-100122
Couisnard319-143-51-52027
Richardson346-150-00-35414
Soares151-21-10-1233
Guerrier271-40-03-4212
Barthelemy262-50-00-6525
Rigsby130-20-02-4110
Ware92-40-00-1014
Reichle10-00-00-0000
Williams10-00-00-0000
Wur10-00-00-0000
Totals20034-648-1011-38181587

Percentages: FG .531, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Couisnard 6-9, Bittle 2-4, Richardson 2-9, Barthelemy 1-3, Rigsby 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Guerrier 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dante 2, Ware).

Turnovers: 15 (Soares 3, Barthelemy 2, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Bittle, Couisnard, Rigsby, Ware).

Steals: 13 (Richardson 4, Couisnard 3, Dante 3, Barthelemy, Rigsby, Soares).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona373168
Oregon434487

