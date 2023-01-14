|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|29
|5-11
|4-5
|2-6
|3
|1
|14
|Ballo
|35
|5-10
|0-1
|5-7
|0
|4
|10
|Kriisa
|24
|2-10
|3-3
|1-5
|4
|4
|9
|Larsson
|27
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Ramey
|32
|4-12
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|12
|Boswell
|23
|6-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|15
|Henderson
|12
|0-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|T.Tubelis
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Veesaar
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bal
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Borovicanin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lang
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Mains
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|11-13
|11-30
|14
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .375, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa).
Turnovers: 16 (Larsson 4, A.Tubelis 3, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey, T.Tubelis).
Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, A.Tubelis 2, Kriisa 2, Boswell, Larsson, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bittle
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Dante
|31
|9-11
|4-4
|4-10
|0
|1
|22
|Couisnard
|31
|9-14
|3-5
|1-5
|2
|0
|27
|Richardson
|34
|6-15
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|4
|14
|Soares
|15
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Guerrier
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|2
|Barthelemy
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|5
|Rigsby
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|0
|Ware
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Reichle
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wur
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-64
|8-10
|11-38
|18
|15
|87
Percentages: FG .531, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Couisnard 6-9, Bittle 2-4, Richardson 2-9, Barthelemy 1-3, Rigsby 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Guerrier 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dante 2, Ware).
Turnovers: 15 (Soares 3, Barthelemy 2, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Bittle, Couisnard, Rigsby, Ware).
Steals: 13 (Richardson 4, Couisnard 3, Dante 3, Barthelemy, Rigsby, Soares).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona
|37
|31
|—
|68
|Oregon
|43
|44
|—
|87
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.