ARIZONA (15-2)
A.Tubelis 5-11 4-5 14, Ballo 5-10 0-1 10, Kriisa 2-10 3-3 9, Larsson 1-2 2-2 4, Ramey 4-12 0-0 12, Boswell 6-11 0-0 15, Henderson 0-3 2-2 2, T.Tubelis 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Borovicanin 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 11-13 68.
OREGON (9-8)
Bittle 4-7 0-0 10, Dante 9-11 4-4 22, Couisnard 9-14 3-5 27, Richardson 6-15 0-0 14, Soares 1-2 1-1 3, Guerrier 1-4 0-0 2, Barthelemy 2-5 0-0 5, Rigsby 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 8-10 87.
Halftime_Oregon 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 9-25 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1), Oregon 11-32 (Couisnard 6-9, Bittle 2-4, Richardson 2-9, Barthelemy 1-3, Rigsby 0-1, Soares 0-1, Ware 0-2, Guerrier 0-3). Rebounds_Arizona 30 (Ballo 7), Oregon 38 (Dante 10). Assists_Arizona 14 (Kriisa, Ramey 4), Oregon 18 (Richardson, Barthelemy 5). Total Fouls_Arizona 15, Oregon 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.