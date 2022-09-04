Boise St.0010717
Oregon St.14103734

First Quarter

ORST_Musgrave 27 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 5:24.

ORST_Lindsey 47 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter

ORST_FG Hayes 20, 10:28.

ORST_Fenwick 12 run (Hayes kick), 3:11.

Third Quarter

BSU_FG Dalmas 41, 12:11.

ORST_FG Hayes 23, 2:57.

BSU_T.Green 74 run (Dalmas kick), 2:10.

Fourth Quarter

BSU_T.Green 4 run (Dalmas kick), 13:05.

ORST_Colletto 41 run (Hayes kick), 10:39.

A_27,732.

BSUORST
First downs1717
Total Net Yards311470
Rushes-yards31-12637-178
Passing185292
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns4-682-31
Interceptions Ret.2-123-0
Comp-Att-Int23-36-315-24-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-170-0
Punts5-37.44-42.0
Fumbles-Lost2-21-1
Penalties-Yards5-3510-100
Time of Possession25:5034:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boise St., Green 11-102, Jeanty 4-16, Holani 13-9, Caples 1-5, Bachmeier 2-(minus 6). Oregon St., Colletto 3-44, Martinez 11-40, Fenwick 10-39, Lowe 7-32, Nolan 4-28, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Gould 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Boise St., Green 19-28-1-155, Bachmeier 4-8-2-30. Oregon St., Nolan 14-23-2-251, Dunmore 1-1-0-41.

RECEIVING_Boise St., Jeanty 6-52, Cobbs 4-39, Smith 4-29, Caples 4-23, Holani 3-35, Bowens 2-7. Oregon St., Musgrave 6-89, Harrison 3-33, Gould 2-69, Lindsey 2-55, Lowe 2-46.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boise St., Dalmas 32, Dalmas 32. Oregon St., Hayes 47.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you