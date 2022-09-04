|Boise St.
|0
|0
|10
|7
|—
|17
|Oregon St.
|14
|10
|3
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
ORST_Musgrave 27 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 5:24.
ORST_Lindsey 47 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
ORST_FG Hayes 20, 10:28.
ORST_Fenwick 12 run (Hayes kick), 3:11.
Third Quarter
BSU_FG Dalmas 41, 12:11.
ORST_FG Hayes 23, 2:57.
BSU_T.Green 74 run (Dalmas kick), 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
BSU_T.Green 4 run (Dalmas kick), 13:05.
ORST_Colletto 41 run (Hayes kick), 10:39.
A_27,732.
|BSU
|ORST
|First downs
|17
|17
|Total Net Yards
|311
|470
|Rushes-yards
|31-126
|37-178
|Passing
|185
|292
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-68
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-12
|3-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-3
|15-24-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|0-0
|Punts
|5-37.4
|4-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|10-100
|Time of Possession
|25:50
|34:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Boise St., Green 11-102, Jeanty 4-16, Holani 13-9, Caples 1-5, Bachmeier 2-(minus 6). Oregon St., Colletto 3-44, Martinez 11-40, Fenwick 10-39, Lowe 7-32, Nolan 4-28, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Gould 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Boise St., Green 19-28-1-155, Bachmeier 4-8-2-30. Oregon St., Nolan 14-23-2-251, Dunmore 1-1-0-41.
RECEIVING_Boise St., Jeanty 6-52, Cobbs 4-39, Smith 4-29, Caples 4-23, Holani 3-35, Bowens 2-7. Oregon St., Musgrave 6-89, Harrison 3-33, Gould 2-69, Lindsey 2-55, Lowe 2-46.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Boise St., Dalmas 32, Dalmas 32. Oregon St., Hayes 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.