|Hawaii
|0
|7
|13
|7
|—
|27
|Oregon St.
|21
|3
|7
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
ORST_Colletto 2 run (Hayes kick), 10:43.
ORST_Baylor 66 run (Hayes kick), 7:04.
ORST_Beason 6 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), :22.
Second Quarter
HAW_C.Turner 12 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 10:30.
ORST_FG Hayes 27, 5:03.
Third Quarter
ORST_Baylor 30 run (Hayes kick), 14:46.
HAW_C.Turner 1 run (pass failed), 6:45.
HAW_Mardner 10 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 3:46.
Fourth Quarter
ORST_Gould 13 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 14:54.
HAW_C.Turner 3 run (Shipley kick), 10:28.
ORST_Baylor 1 run (Hayes kick), 3:12.
A_27,701.
|HAW
|ORST
|First downs
|26
|28
|Total Net Yards
|454
|558
|Rushes-yards
|29-88
|42-256
|Passing
|366
|302
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-64
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-49-2
|21-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|1-10
|Punts
|3-39.333
|2-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|25:59
|34:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 13-48, C.Turner 10-21, Hunter 3-13, J.Phillips 2-6, Parson 1-0. Oregon St., Baylor 18-171, Nolan 7-38, Lowe 6-26, Colletto 5-15, Fenwick 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 24-49-2-366. Oregon St., Nolan 21-29-0-302.
RECEIVING_Hawaii, C.Turner 7-106, Mardner 6-110, Hunter 5-83, J.Phillips 2-23, C.Phillips 2-15, Cephus 1-17, Smart 1-12. Oregon St., Gould 7-119, Bradford 6-79, Harrison 2-49, Quitoriano 2-30, Beason 2-14, Baylor 1-9, Lowe 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.