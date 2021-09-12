Hawaii0713727
Oregon St.21371445

First Quarter

ORST_Colletto 2 run (Hayes kick), 10:43.

ORST_Baylor 66 run (Hayes kick), 7:04.

ORST_Beason 6 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), :22.

Second Quarter

HAW_C.Turner 12 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 10:30.

ORST_FG Hayes 27, 5:03.

Third Quarter

ORST_Baylor 30 run (Hayes kick), 14:46.

HAW_C.Turner 1 run (pass failed), 6:45.

HAW_Mardner 10 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 3:46.

Fourth Quarter

ORST_Gould 13 pass from Nolan (Hayes kick), 14:54.

HAW_C.Turner 3 run (Shipley kick), 10:28.

ORST_Baylor 1 run (Hayes kick), 3:12.

A_27,701.

HAWORST
First downs2628
Total Net Yards454558
Rushes-yards29-8842-256
Passing366302
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-643-58
Interceptions Ret.0-02-16
Comp-Att-Int24-49-221-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-181-10
Punts3-39.3332-47.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-497-62
Time of Possession25:5934:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 13-48, C.Turner 10-21, Hunter 3-13, J.Phillips 2-6, Parson 1-0. Oregon St., Baylor 18-171, Nolan 7-38, Lowe 6-26, Colletto 5-15, Fenwick 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Hawaii, Cordeiro 24-49-2-366. Oregon St., Nolan 21-29-0-302.

RECEIVING_Hawaii, C.Turner 7-106, Mardner 6-110, Hunter 5-83, J.Phillips 2-23, C.Phillips 2-15, Cephus 1-17, Smart 1-12. Oregon St., Gould 7-119, Bradford 6-79, Harrison 2-49, Quitoriano 2-30, Beason 2-14, Baylor 1-9, Lowe 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

