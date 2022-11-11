FLORIDA A&M (0-3)
Barrs 4-6 3-5 11, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Chatman 2-3 3-4 7, Smith 1-10 0-0 2, Tillmon 5-15 0-0 12, Bates 1-6 2-4 4, Meren 0-1 0-0 0, Louis-Jeune 2-3 2-3 7, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 10-16 43.
OREGON ST. (2-0)
Ryuny 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-8 1-4 5, Marial 1-6 2-2 4, Akanno 4-10 5-6 15, Pope 5-10 2-3 14, Bilodeau 0-3 0-0 0, Andela 5-5 0-0 10, Rataj 4-4 0-0 8, Krass 0-4 2-2 2, J.Stevens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-17 60.
Halftime_Oregon St. 22-17. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 3-13 (Tillmon 2-4, Louis-Jeune 1-2, Bates 0-1, Williams 0-1, Smith 0-5), Oregon St. 4-18 (Pope 2-5, Akanno 2-7, Bilodeau 0-1, Krass 0-1, J.Stevens 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Ryuny 0-2). Rebounds_Florida A&M 32 (Barrs 10), Oregon St. 33 (Marial, Bilodeau, Andela 6). Assists_Florida A&M 8 (Smith 4), Oregon St. 10 (Pope, Bilodeau 3). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 17, Oregon St. 19. A_4,778 (9,604).
