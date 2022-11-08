HAWAII (0-1)
Orji 2-4 0-0 5, Spiller 3-10 1-2 9, Phillips 4-9 2-2 12, Thoms 1-2 0-0 3, Wahinekapu 3-9 3-4 12, Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Davies 2-9 0-0 4, Imai 3-5 0-0 7, Lefotu 2-5 0-0 5, McBee 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-57 6-8 60
OREGON ST. (1-0)
Mitrovic 3-8 0-2 6, Aaron 0-3 0-0 0, Mannen 2-4 2-4 7, Marotte 7-13 0-0 16, von Oelhoffen 5-11 4-5 14, Beers 2-3 1-4 5, Blacklock 0-1 2-2 2, Hansford 4-6 0-0 11, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-50 9-17 61
|Hawaii
|20
|10
|14
|16
|—
|60
|Oregon St.
|10
|20
|18
|13
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Hawaii 12-32 (Orji 1-1, Spiller 2-5, Phillips 2-6, Thoms 1-2, Wahinekapu 3-6, Davies 0-4, Imai 1-3, Lefotu 1-2, McBee 1-3), Oregon St. 6-17 (Mitrovic 0-2, Aaron 0-1, Mannen 1-2, Marotte 2-4, von Oelhoffen 0-3, Blacklock 0-1, Hansford 3-4). Assists_Hawaii 9 (Phillips 5), Oregon St. 18 (von Oelhoffen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hawaii 26 (Phillips 5, Spiller 5), Oregon St. 31 (Marotte 7). Total Fouls_Hawaii 17, Oregon St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,663.
