TULSA (0-1)
Dalger 0-3 0-0 0, Selebangue 4-12 7-9 15, Gaston-Chapman 1-6 0-2 2, Griffin 10-21 4-5 29, Pritchard 2-9 2-2 6, Betson 5-10 0-0 13, Embery-Simpson 0-3 0-0 0, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 1-1 0-0 3, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-18 70.
OREGON ST. (1-0)
Ryuny 4-5 1-2 11, Taylor 6-13 4-6 16, Marial 0-1 0-0 0, Akanno 5-11 6-6 18, Pope 6-11 5-5 19, Andela 2-4 1-2 5, Bilodeau 1-3 0-0 2, Rataj 1-1 0-0 2, Krass 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 17-21 73.
Halftime_Tulsa 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 9-24 (Griffin 5-12, Betson 3-4, Knight 1-1, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-2, Pritchard 0-3), Oregon St. 6-16 (Ryuny 2-2, Pope 2-4, Akanno 2-5, Krass 0-1, Marial 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Bilodeau 0-2). Rebounds_Tulsa 29 (Selebangue 9), Oregon St. 35 (Andela 9). Assists_Tulsa 9 (Pritchard, Betson, Embery-Simpson 2), Oregon St. 10 (Taylor, Pope 3). Total Fouls_Tulsa 17, Oregon St. 20. A_3,320 (9,604).
