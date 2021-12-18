|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST. (6-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Corosdale
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|6
|Jones
|16
|3-7
|4-5
|0-7
|1
|0
|10
|Adams
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|3
|13
|Kampschroeder
|21
|6-12
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|1
|16
|Von Oelhoffen
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|0
|11
|Brown
|19
|2-3
|3-6
|3-7
|0
|1
|8
|Mack
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|4
|Mitrovic
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|3-3
|2
|1
|0
|Subasic
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Codding
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|3
|Mannen
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|3
|Marotte
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-66
|7-11
|10-54
|23
|7
|79
Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kampschroeder 4-7, Adams 3-4, Von Oelhoffen 3-6, Corosdale 2-3, Brown 1-1, Codding 1-5, Mannen 1-1, Marotte 1-2, Mack 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Von Oelhoffen 3, Brown 1, Marotte 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, Adams 2, Mitrovic 2, Team 2, Kampschroeder 1, Von Oelhoffen 1, Brown 1, Mannen 1)
Steals: 5 (Adams 3, Mannen 1, Marotte 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO (1-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bea
|30
|3-11
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|1
|6
|Forsyth
|31
|3-17
|0-1
|2-5
|2
|3
|7
|Gandy
|20
|1-9
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|0
|3
|Johnson
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Kirby
|29
|0-7
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|1
|Alexander
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Atchley
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Allred
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|8
|Jacklin
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rubino
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wallace
|24
|6-10
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|1
|16
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-71
|3-6
|9-38
|9
|8
|49
Percentages: FG 26.761, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Wallace 3-6, Allred 2-6, Forsyth 1-6, Gandy 1-5, Johnson 1-4, Bea 0-3, Kirby 0-4, Jacklin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bea 1, Johnson 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Gandy 4, Forsyth 1, Kirby 1, Allred 1, Rubino 1, Team 1)
Steals: 3 (Kirby 2, Wallace 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Idaho
|3
|12
|15
|19
|—
|49
|Oregon St.
|15
|16
|32
|16
|—
|79
A_0
Officials_Nicole Leon, Brian Woods, Robert Scofield