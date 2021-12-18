FGFTReb
OREGON ST. (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Corosdale212-60-00-6006
Jones163-74-50-71010
Adams205-80-00-27313
Kampschroeder216-120-02-72116
Von Oelhoffen244-90-00-63011
Brown192-33-63-7018
Mack132-50-00-5104
Mitrovic110-30-03-3210
Subasic20-20-00-1000
Codding201-50-00-3303
Mannen151-20-00-0403
Marotte182-40-00-3015
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20028-667-1110-5423779

Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kampschroeder 4-7, Adams 3-4, Von Oelhoffen 3-6, Corosdale 2-3, Brown 1-1, Codding 1-5, Mannen 1-1, Marotte 1-2, Mack 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Von Oelhoffen 3, Brown 1, Marotte 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, Adams 2, Mitrovic 2, Team 2, Kampschroeder 1, Von Oelhoffen 1, Brown 1, Mannen 1)

Steals: 5 (Adams 3, Mannen 1, Marotte 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
IDAHO (1-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bea303-110-04-8016
Forsyth313-170-12-5237
Gandy201-90-00-6103
Johnson272-70-01-4115
Kirby290-71-21-6011
Alexander91-11-20-0003
Atchley70-00-00-0000
Allred153-70-01-5108
Jacklin20-20-00-0010
Rubino60-00-00-0000
Wallace246-101-10-34116
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20019-713-69-389849

Percentages: FG 26.761, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Wallace 3-6, Allred 2-6, Forsyth 1-6, Gandy 1-5, Johnson 1-4, Bea 0-3, Kirby 0-4, Jacklin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bea 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Gandy 4, Forsyth 1, Kirby 1, Allred 1, Rubino 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Kirby 2, Wallace 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Idaho312151949
Oregon St.1516321679

A_0

Officials_Nicole Leon, Brian Woods, Robert Scofield

