BUSHNELL (0-1)
Hoffman 9-14 7-7 27, Angeles 3-8 2-2 8, Richmond 1-6 10-10 12, Sand 2-15 0-0 5, Schlabach 1-9 0-1 2, Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Von Bruck 1-1 0-0 3, Martin 1-1 1-2 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 21-23 66.
OREGON ST. (3-0)
Ryuny 5-8 1-1 12, Taylor 7-11 4-6 19, Marial 1-3 0-0 2, Akanno 2-7 0-0 4, Pope 6-13 1-2 15, Andela 6-10 2-2 14, Bilodeau 3-5 2-3 8, Rataj 3-3 0-0 6, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Krass 0-3 0-0 0, Palazzo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 10-14 83.
Halftime_Oregon St. 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Bushnell 5-12 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2), Oregon St. 5-20 (Pope 2-7, Stevens 1-2, Ryuny 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Krass 0-2, Akanno 0-3). Rebounds_Bushnell 30 (Hoffman 11), Oregon St. 39 (Andela 8). Assists_Bushnell 11 (Angeles, Schlabach 3), Oregon St. 26 (Akanno 8). Total Fouls_Bushnell 17, Oregon St. 20. A_2,973 (9,604).
