NC CENTRAL (5-9)
Avoletta 3-12 0-0 6, Callahan 5-14 2-5 12, Ford 4-8 0-0 10, Kiaku 4-11 5-6 14, Lowery 0-8 0-0 0, Okoh 5-11 0-0 10, Totals 21-64 7-11 52
OREGON ST. (8-4)
Beers 9-16 9-10 27, Aaron 7-15 0-0 17, Marotte 4-10 0-0 9, von Oelhoffen 4-10 1-1 11, Yeaney 0-2 0-0 0, Blacklock 4-11 0-0 10, Mannen 1-4 0-0 3, Pietsch 5-9 2-3 12, Totals 34-77 12-14 89
|NC Central
|15
|12
|19
|6
|—
|52
|Oregon St.
|17
|18
|27
|27
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_NC Central 3-10 (Callahan 0-1, Ford 2-5, Kiaku 1-1, Lowery 0-2, Okoh 0-1), Oregon St. 9-35 (Aaron 3-8, Marotte 1-5, von Oelhoffen 2-6, Yeaney 0-1, Blacklock 2-8, Mannen 1-4, Pietsch 0-3). Assists_NC Central 11 (Kiaku 5), Oregon St. 23 (Mannen 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC Central 31 (Callahan 10), Oregon St. 55 (von Oelhoffen 12). Total Fouls_NC Central 14, Oregon St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.