|Oregon St.
|0
|7
|3
|18
|—
|28
|Stanford
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
STAN_Filkins 1 run (Karty kick), 3:37.
Second Quarter
ORST_Colletto 1 run (Sappington kick), 10:52.
STAN_FG Karty 47, 8:44.
STAN_Tremayne 21 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :58.
Third Quarter
ORST_FG Sappington 40, 7:03.
STAN_Tremayne 37 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 3:49.
Fourth Quarter
ORST_Bolden 21 pass from Gulbranson (pass failed), 14:48.
ORST_Martinez 43 run (run failed), 5:45.
STAN_FG Karty 46, :58.
ORST_Harrison 56 pass from Gulbranson (run failed), :13.
A_32,482.
|ORST
|STAN
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|442
|359
|Rushes-yards
|40-192
|27-90
|Passing
|250
|269
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|2-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-28-0
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-25
|1-4
|Punts
|5-44.4
|5-39.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-90
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|34:10
|25:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Oregon St., Martinez 3-83, Griffin 13-75, Fenwick 14-54, Colletto 3-5, (Team) 1-0, Harrison 1-(minus 2), Gulbranson 5-(minus 23). Stanford, Filkins 21-62, Wilson 1-18, Barrow 1-5, McKee 2-5, Daniels 2-0.
PASSING_Oregon St., Gulbranson 20-28-0-250. Stanford, McKee 20-32-0-269, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Daniels 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_Oregon St., Harrison 7-104, Gould 3-44, Lindsey 3-21, Bolden 2-41, Fenwick 2-13, Overman 2-9, Velling 1-18. Stanford, Tremayne 6-82, Yurosek 5-58, Higgins 4-68, Filkins 3-11, Wilson 2-50.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oregon St., Sappington 45, Sappington 40.
