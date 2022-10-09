Oregon St.0731828
Stanford7107327

First Quarter

STAN_Filkins 1 run (Karty kick), 3:37.

Second Quarter

ORST_Colletto 1 run (Sappington kick), 10:52.

STAN_FG Karty 47, 8:44.

STAN_Tremayne 21 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :58.

Third Quarter

ORST_FG Sappington 40, 7:03.

STAN_Tremayne 37 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 3:49.

Fourth Quarter

ORST_Bolden 21 pass from Gulbranson (pass failed), 14:48.

ORST_Martinez 43 run (run failed), 5:45.

STAN_FG Karty 46, :58.

ORST_Harrison 56 pass from Gulbranson (run failed), :13.

A_32,482.

ORSTSTAN
First downs2319
Total Net Yards442359
Rushes-yards40-19227-90
Passing250269
Punt Returns1-112-19
Kickoff Returns1-222-42
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-28-020-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-251-4
Punts5-44.45-39.4
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-907-75
Time of Possession34:1025:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oregon St., Martinez 3-83, Griffin 13-75, Fenwick 14-54, Colletto 3-5, (Team) 1-0, Harrison 1-(minus 2), Gulbranson 5-(minus 23). Stanford, Filkins 21-62, Wilson 1-18, Barrow 1-5, McKee 2-5, Daniels 2-0.

PASSING_Oregon St., Gulbranson 20-28-0-250. Stanford, McKee 20-32-0-269, (Team) 0-1-0-0, Daniels 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING_Oregon St., Harrison 7-104, Gould 3-44, Lindsey 3-21, Bolden 2-41, Fenwick 2-13, Overman 2-9, Velling 1-18. Stanford, Tremayne 6-82, Yurosek 5-58, Higgins 4-68, Filkins 3-11, Wilson 2-50.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oregon St., Sappington 45, Sappington 40.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

