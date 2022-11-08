FGFTReb
TULSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dalger140-30-01-1130
Selebangue294-127-96-91115
Gaston-Chapman201-60-25-7042
Griffin3510-214-50-11129
Pritchard322-92-20-1226
Betson285-100-00-12113
Embery-Simpson260-30-01-6240
Konstantynovskyi81-10-00-2002
Knight51-10-00-0003
Chukwu30-00-01-1010
Totals20024-6613-1814-2991770

Percentages: FG .364, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Griffin 5-12, Betson 3-4, Knight 1-1, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-2, Pritchard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Pritchard 4, Selebangue 2, Betson, Dalger, Embery-Simpson, Gaston-Chapman, Griffin).

Steals: 9 (Selebangue 3, Gaston-Chapman 2, Pritchard 2, Embery-Simpson, Griffin).

Technical Fouls: Gaston-Chapman, 5:33 second.

FGFTReb
OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ryuny324-51-21-62111
Taylor366-134-61-53316
Marial160-10-00-3030
Akanno375-116-61-21418
Pope336-115-50-53319
Andela182-41-24-9045
Bilodeau111-30-01-2012
Rataj91-10-01-2102
Krass50-10-00-1000
Stevens30-00-00-0010
Totals20025-5017-219-35102073

Percentages: FG .500, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ryuny 2-2, Pope 2-4, Akanno 2-5, Krass 0-1, Marial 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Bilodeau 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Marial 4, Andela 2, Ryuny 2, Pope, Taylor).

Turnovers: 18 (Akanno 4, Pope 3, Ryuny 3, Taylor 3, Andela, Bilodeau, Krass, Marial, Rataj).

Steals: 3 (Ryuny 2, Akanno).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulsa442670
Oregon St.284573

A_3,320 (9,604).

