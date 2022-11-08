|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalger
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|Selebangue
|29
|4-12
|7-9
|6-9
|1
|1
|15
|Gaston-Chapman
|20
|1-6
|0-2
|5-7
|0
|4
|2
|Griffin
|35
|10-21
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|29
|Pritchard
|32
|2-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Betson
|28
|5-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Embery-Simpson
|26
|0-3
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|4
|0
|Konstantynovskyi
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Knight
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Chukwu
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|13-18
|14-29
|9
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .364, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Griffin 5-12, Betson 3-4, Knight 1-1, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-2, Pritchard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Pritchard 4, Selebangue 2, Betson, Dalger, Embery-Simpson, Gaston-Chapman, Griffin).
Steals: 9 (Selebangue 3, Gaston-Chapman 2, Pritchard 2, Embery-Simpson, Griffin).
Technical Fouls: Gaston-Chapman, 5:33 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ryuny
|32
|4-5
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|1
|11
|Taylor
|36
|6-13
|4-6
|1-5
|3
|3
|16
|Marial
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Akanno
|37
|5-11
|6-6
|1-2
|1
|4
|18
|Pope
|33
|6-11
|5-5
|0-5
|3
|3
|19
|Andela
|18
|2-4
|1-2
|4-9
|0
|4
|5
|Bilodeau
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Rataj
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Krass
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevens
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|17-21
|9-35
|10
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .500, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Ryuny 2-2, Pope 2-4, Akanno 2-5, Krass 0-1, Marial 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Bilodeau 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Marial 4, Andela 2, Ryuny 2, Pope, Taylor).
Turnovers: 18 (Akanno 4, Pope 3, Ryuny 3, Taylor 3, Andela, Bilodeau, Krass, Marial, Rataj).
Steals: 3 (Ryuny 2, Akanno).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tulsa
|44
|26
|—
|70
|Oregon St.
|28
|45
|—
|73
A_3,320 (9,604).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.