BUSHNELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hoffman379-147-71-110227
Angeles243-82-22-5328
Richmond251-610-100-41112
Sand272-150-02-4235
Schlabach271-90-12-2322
Smith232-61-10-0126
Von Bruck221-10-00-1113
Martin91-11-20-1043
Johnson60-10-00-2000
Totals20020-6121-237-30111766

Percentages: FG .328, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck).

Steals: 8 (Sand 3, Angeles 2, Hoffman 2, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ryuny225-81-11-60012
Taylor247-114-60-33219
Marial71-30-00-1032
Akanno322-70-00-2824
Pope356-131-20-67115
Andela206-102-22-85214
Bilodeau183-52-31-3238
Rataj183-30-02-5136
Stevens121-20-00-2013
Krass110-30-00-3030
Palazzo10-00-00-0000
Totals20034-6510-146-39262083

Percentages: FG .523, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Pope 2-7, Stevens 1-2, Ryuny 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Krass 0-2, Akanno 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ryuny 4, Marial 2, Pope).

Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 4, Bilodeau 2, Ryuny 2, Stevens 2, Marial, Pope).

Steals: 7 (Pope 2, Ryuny 2, Akanno, Andela, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bushnell343266
Oregon St.414283

A_2,973 (9,604).

