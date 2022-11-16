|FG
|Reb
|BUSHNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hoffman
|37
|9-14
|7-7
|1-11
|0
|2
|27
|Angeles
|24
|3-8
|2-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|8
|Richmond
|25
|1-6
|10-10
|0-4
|1
|1
|12
|Sand
|27
|2-15
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|5
|Schlabach
|27
|1-9
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|2
|2
|Smith
|23
|2-6
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Von Bruck
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Martin
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Johnson
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-61
|21-23
|7-30
|11
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .328, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hoffman 2-3, Sand 1-1, Von Bruck 1-1, Smith 1-4, Schlabach 0-1, Richmond 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).
Turnovers: 11 (Hoffman 2, Richmond 2, Sand 2, Schlabach 2, Angeles, Smith, Von Bruck).
Steals: 8 (Sand 3, Angeles 2, Hoffman 2, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ryuny
|22
|5-8
|1-1
|1-6
|0
|0
|12
|Taylor
|24
|7-11
|4-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|19
|Marial
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Akanno
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|8
|2
|4
|Pope
|35
|6-13
|1-2
|0-6
|7
|1
|15
|Andela
|20
|6-10
|2-2
|2-8
|5
|2
|14
|Bilodeau
|18
|3-5
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Rataj
|18
|3-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Stevens
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Krass
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Palazzo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|10-14
|6-39
|26
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .523, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Pope 2-7, Stevens 1-2, Ryuny 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Krass 0-2, Akanno 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Ryuny 4, Marial 2, Pope).
Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 4, Bilodeau 2, Ryuny 2, Stevens 2, Marial, Pope).
Steals: 7 (Pope 2, Ryuny 2, Akanno, Andela, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bushnell
|34
|32
|—
|66
|Oregon St.
|41
|42
|—
|83
A_2,973 (9,604).
