|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|6
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Grene cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Vavra 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|N.Maton 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Lster 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Handley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Stowers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Crpnter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flciano 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrnndez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Mayo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Le.Diaz 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Verling rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Terry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kridler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nustrom lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Placios 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Norby 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Preto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Sands c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|090
|010
|-
|10
|Detroit
|100
|031
|001
|-
|6
E_Westburg (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 7. 2B_Diaz (1), Norby (1), Prieto (1). HR_Diaz (1), Maton (1), Vierling (1), Rogers (1). SB_McKenna (1), Davis (1).
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
