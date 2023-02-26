BaltimoreDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40101410Totals30656
McKenna cf3010R.Grene cf2000
Cameron cf2000J.Davis cf1010
T.Vavra 3b3022N.Maton 3b2111
J.Lster 3b2111A.Ibnez 3b2000
J.McCnn c4110Cabrera dh2000
Handley c1000Rdrguez dh2001
Stowers rf4111Crpnter lf2000
Kjrstad rf1010Meadows lf2000
Wstburg ss2011Trklson 1b2000
Hlliday ss1000Flciano 1b2000
Cordero dh3111Hrnndez 2b0000
Co.Mayo dh2100Z.Short ss1200
Le.Diaz 1b3224Verling rf2112
C.Terry 1b2000B.Davis rf1000
C.Cwser lf1100Kridler ss2000
Nustrom lf2000Placios 2b1111
C.Norby 2b3120J.Rgers c2111
C.Preto 2b1110D.Sands c2000

Baltimore000090010-10
Detroit100031001-6

E_Westburg (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Detroit 7. 2B_Diaz (1), Norby (1), Prieto (1). HR_Diaz (1), Maton (1), Vierling (1), Rogers (1). SB_McKenna (1), Davis (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Kremer211110
Gillaspie100001
Cano100002
Garrett123321
Dowdy111121
Povich210003
Strowd2-301142
Hoffman000000
Detroit
Rodriguez220001
Shreve110002
Garcia100002
Fry1-356611
Henderson1-323320
Bergner1-310001
Castro100001
Hanifee231113
White100002

Umpires_.

T_. A_

