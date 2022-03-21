MinnesotaBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36887Totals3410119
A.Mrtin ss3211Mullins cf2111
Krrigan lf1110C.Cwser cf1111
Miranda 3b2110Mancini rf3110
Bchtold 3b0000Yu.Diaz rf2111
Jeffers dh2100Mntcstl 1b2100
Cabrera dh1000J.Ortiz ss2011
B.Roker lf2000Au.Hays lf2112
Clstino cf1011J.Mundy 1b2000
Ja.Cave cf3112Ro.Odor 2b2000
S.Steer 2b2000J.Jones 2b1110
J.Godoy c2012J.Mateo ss2010
Hmilton c3000Ad.Hall lf1100
Garlick rf2000Stewart dh3001
Wallner rf2000Stowers dh2000
C.Terry 1b3000Chrinos c2000
A.Sbato 1b2111Cmbrlnd c1112
Placios 2b3000C.Owngs 3b3120
W.Jvier ss2110R.Bnnon 3b1000

Minnesota000410030-8
Baltimore41000122x-10

E_Ortiz (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 9. 2B_Cave (1), Godoy (1), Diaz (1), Jones (2), Mateo (1), Cumberland (1), Owings 2 (2). HR_Martin (1), Sabato (1). SB_Mateo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Gonzalez11-345531
Mason2-300010
Thielbar100001
Garza Jr.100002
Megill110012
Hamilton121111
Vallimont122201
Strotman L, 0-12-322222
Lawson1-300000
Baltimore
Wells200002
Rodriguez11-334422
McSweeney H, 12-300000
Akin BS, 0-12-311132
Baumann1-300000
Vespi100001
Sulser H, 12-300021
McGinness H, 11-300001
Krehbiel H, 11-343311
Almengo W, 1-0, BS, 0-12-300000
Baker S, 1-1100002

HBP_by_Garlick (Vespi), Hall (Vallimont).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little.

T_3:51. A_3754

