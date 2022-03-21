|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|9
|A.Mrtin ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Krrigan lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Miranda 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jeffers dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Roker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Clstino cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Mundy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ro.Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Steer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Godoy c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hmilton c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Hall lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Wallner rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Terry 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cmbrlnd c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Placios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|W.Jvier ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|410
|030
|-
|8
|Baltimore
|410
|001
|22x
|-
|10
E_Ortiz (1). LOB_Minnesota 11, Baltimore 9. 2B_Cave (1), Godoy (1), Diaz (1), Jones (2), Mateo (1), Cumberland (1), Owings 2 (2). HR_Martin (1), Sabato (1). SB_Mateo (1).
|1
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Garlick (Vespi), Hall (Vallimont).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Segal; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little.
T_3:51. A_3754
