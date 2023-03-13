|Detroit
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|10
|Kridler ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|C.Joyce ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A.Bddoo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rtschmn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Hskin dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crpnter lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Rncones lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Teter 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Lipcius dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hndrson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alfonzo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grenier ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Malgeri cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tr.Cruz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Keith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pacheco 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nustrom lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Flciano 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Murr 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Placios 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pperski c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|100
|011
|040
|-
|7
|Baltimore
|200
|212
|13(x)
|-
|11
DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Carpenter (1), Lipcius (3), Mountcastle (5), Neustrom (1), Cameron (2). HR_Kreidler (1), Baddoo (1), Papierski (1), Hays (3), Cowser (2), Haskin (1), Teter (1), Frazier (1), Cordero (2). SF_Feliciano.
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Balk_De Jesus.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .
T_2:44 (:25 delay). A_4321
