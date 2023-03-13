DetroitBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34787Totals3791310
Kridler ss3111Au.Hays cf3121
C.Joyce ss1000C.Cwser cf1112
A.Bddoo rf3111Rtschmn dh2000
D L Rsa rf2100H.Hskin dh3111
Crpnter lf3030Mntcstl 1b2120
Rncones lf1100J.Teter 1b3122
Lipcius dh4111Hndrson ss2000
Alfonzo ph1000Grenier ss3000
Meadows cf2100J.McCnn c3011
Malgeri cf1001Bemboom c1000
J.Rgers c3000Frazier 2b2111
Tr.Cruz 2b0000C.Norby 2b2000
C.Keith 3b3000Cordero lf2111
Pacheco 3b1011Nustrom lf2110
Flciano 1b2001N.Mzara rf2000
Au.Murr 1b1000Cameron rf2111
Placios 2b2000Wstburg 3b2000
Pperski c1111

Detroit100011040-7
Baltimore20021213(x)-11

DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Carpenter (1), Lipcius (3), Mountcastle (5), Neustrom (1), Cameron (2). HR_Kreidler (1), Baddoo (1), Papierski (1), Hays (3), Cowser (2), Haskin (1), Teter (1), Frazier (1), Cordero (2). SF_Feliciano.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Logue L, 1-1132200
Brieske22-342202
Lescher1-300000
Cisnero121101
Vest122201
Garcia111101
De Jesus2-333311
Magno1-300001
Baltimore
Gibson W, 1-0431102
Givens101011
Vespi H, 1121102
Bazardo100001
Stallings2-334120
Richmond H, 11-300001
Elliott100020

Balk_De Jesus.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:44 (:25 delay). A_4321

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you