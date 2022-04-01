|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Tylor dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Y.Munoz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ja.Carr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D L Crz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dschbch 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tatum 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Maton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rhdes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|000
|-
|2
|Baltimore
|201
|000
|00(x)
|-
|3
E_Maton (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Westburg (1). HR_Bohm (1), Mateo (2), Mountcastle (2). SB_Westburg (1).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Mullins by_Falter.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Welke; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:18. A_2866
