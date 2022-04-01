PhiladelphiaBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30252Totals28353
B.Stott 2b3010Mullins dh2000
Trreyes 2b1000B.Tylor dh1000
Al.Bohm 3b3221J.Mateo ss2211
Y.Munoz ss1000R.Mrtin ss1000
Cstllns lf3000Mntcstl 1b3112
Ja.Carr lf1000J.Ortiz 2b1000
Hoskins dh3010Mancini rf3000
D L Crz ph0000Dschbch 1b1000
Camargo 1b3011Ro.Odor 2b3000
M.Tatum 1b1000Nttnghm c2010
Verling cf3000Bemboom c1000
G.Stbbs c3000Wstburg 3b3020
M.Mniak rf3000C.Cwser cf2000
N.Maton ss2000J.Rhdes lf3000

Philadelphia100100000-2
Baltimore20100000(x)-3

E_Maton (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Westburg (1). HR_Bohm (1), Mateo (2), Mountcastle (2). SB_Westburg (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suarez L, 0-1222223
Knebel111101
Falter310001
Nelson210002
Baltimore
Lyles W, 1-0542202
Lopez H, 2110000
Scott H, 1100001
Krehbiel H, 2100011
Lakins Sr. S, 1-1100011

HBP_Mullins by_Falter.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Welke; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:18. A_2866

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you