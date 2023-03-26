PhiladelphiaBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31242Totals28462
G.Stbbs dh4000Mullins dh3200
Ed.Sosa 3b4000Mntcstl 1b3010
Clemens 1b4000O'Hearn 1b1000
Kingery ss1100Sntnder lf3112
We.Rijo ss1000Stowers lf1000
Ja.Cave cf3021Hndrson ss2010
Ja.Carr cf1000Wstburg ss0100
Hrrison 2b3000Au.Hays rf3000
Wngrove 1b1000Cordero rf0000
W.Wlson lf3000Frazier 2b3010
J.Haley rf3111J.Mateo cf3020
A.Grcia c3010McKenna cf1000
J.Lster 3b3000
Handley c2000

Philadelphia000100010-2
Baltimore10200100(x)-4

E_Garcia (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cave (4), Garcia (4), Henderson (1), Frazier (3), Mateo (3). HR_Haley (2), Santander (1). SB_Kingery (2), Westburg (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Strahm L, 1-122-323333
Killgore1-300000
Vasquez11-310001
Ortiz12-331001
Uelmen100001
McKay100011
Baltimore
Bradish W, 1-1511113
Baker H, 2100000
Perez H, 2110001
Akin H, 3121100
Garrett S, 2-2100000

HBP_by_McKay (Cordero), Bradish (Kingery).

Balk_Strahm, Ortiz.

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Will Little; Third, Chris Segal; .

T_2:27. A_7538

