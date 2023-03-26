|Philadelphia
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|2
|G.Stbbs dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sntnder lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|We.Rijo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hndrson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Carr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wngrove 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Haley rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mateo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Handley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|010
|-
|2
|Baltimore
|102
|001
|00(x)
|-
|4
E_Garcia (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Cave (4), Garcia (4), Henderson (1), Frazier (3), Mateo (3). HR_Haley (2), Santander (1). SB_Kingery (2), Westburg (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Strahm L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Killgore
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasquez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ortiz
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Uelmen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McKay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Bradish W, 1-1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Baker H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Akin H, 3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_McKay (Cordero), Bradish (Kingery).
Balk_Strahm, Ortiz.
Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Will Little; Third, Chris Segal; .
T_2:27. A_7538
