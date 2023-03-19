BaltimoreNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals34392
T.Vavra 2b4010LMahieu 2b3120
G.Cllen 2b1000Wi.Difo 2b1000
Cordero lf4120A.Judge dh4010
H.Hskin lf1010Be.Rice ph1000
Stowers rf3011A.Rizzo 1b2101
Bi.Cook rf1100Stanton rf3110
O'Hearn 1b3000McKnney rf1000
T.Bwens 1b1000Dnldson 3b3000
J.Lster 3b3000Hardman 3b1000
Grenier 3b1000Cabrera cf3021
Wstburg ss2100J.Buers 1b1010
C.Burns ss1011A.Hicks cf2010
C.Cwser cf2100Calhoun lf2000
Wlliams cf1000O.Praza ss3000
Cameron dh4020Narvaez c2000
Bemboom c3113Sweeney ss2010
Klzsvry c1000Lckrdge cf0000

Baltimore000040010-5
NY Yankees001002000-3

E_Bowens (1), Rizzo (2). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_Stowers (3), Judge (6). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Bemboom (1). SB_Cook (1), Burns (1). SF_Rizzo.

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wells32-351103
Cano W, 2-01-300000
Watkins H, 2442134
Garrett S, 1-1100001
New York
Cole L, 1-1564417
Abreu100001
Cordero100002
Marinaccio111113
Ramirez120001

HBP_by_Cole (Westburg).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_. A_9772

