|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|2
|T.Vavra 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|G.Cllen 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Hskin lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Be.Rice ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bi.Cook rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bwens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hardman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grenier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Wstburg ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Burns ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Sweeney ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckrdge cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|010
|-
|5
|NY Yankees
|001
|002
|000
|-
|3
E_Bowens (1), Rizzo (2). DP_Baltimore 1, New York 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 8. 2B_Stowers (3), Judge (6). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Bemboom (1). SB_Cook (1), Burns (1). SF_Rizzo.
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Cole (Westburg).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ryan Wills; .
T_. A_9772
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.