BostonBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35282Totals346115
C.Arryo 2b4010Au.Hays cf4010
B.Dlbec 3b4000Rtschmn c2111
A.Dvall dh3221N.Mzara rf1000
Hmilton dh0000Sntnder dh3000
D.Palka 1b4021Kjrstad dh1000
Rfsnydr rf4000Mntcstl 1b3221
R.Tapia cf3000Cordero 1b1000
A.Cstro rf1000R.Urias 3b3010
J.Alfro c4010C.Cwser cf1000
G.Allen lf3000Frazier 2b3110
M.Ugeto lf1000Cameron lf1000
Goodrum ss3020O'Hearn lf3110
Paulino ss1000C.Norby 2b1010
J.Mateo ss3121
C.Burns ss1000
Stowers rf3012

Boston000101000-2
Baltimore23100000(x)-6

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Duvall (2), Palka (2), Alfaro (3), Mountcastle (7), Frazier (2), Mateo (2). HR_Duvall (4), Rutschman (4), Mountcastle (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Sale L, 1-1596612
Schreiber100001
Kelly110000
Mosqueda110001
Baltimore
Irvin W, 2-0572203
Perez100002
Krehbiel100000
Bazardo100010
Garrett110002

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_2:06. A_5746

