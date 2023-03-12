BostonBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33464Totals30666
E.Vldez dh3000Frazier 2b2100
M.Wlson ph1000C.Norby 2b1000
Rafaela cf3110Rtschmn c3114
M.Bleis cf1000Klzsvry c1000
D.Palka 1b2100Mntcstl 1b3010
B.Jrdan 1b1000Le.Diaz 1b1000
Goodrum 2b3121Stowers lf3000
McDnugh 2b1010Cameron rf1000
Hmilton c2100R.Urias 3b2100
Hrnndez c1000Co.Mayo 3b1000
N.Crook rf3011Au.Hays cf2110
P.Sikes rf1000C.Cwser cf1000
Hmilton ss2011N.Mzara rf3010
L.Rvelo ss1000Kjrstad lf1000
N.Sgard 3b3001J.Mateo ss3122
Binelas 3b1000McKenna dh2100
N.Dcker lf3000
A.Cstro lf1000

Boston000400000-4
Baltimore01050000(x)-6

E_Crawford (1). DP_Boston 0, Baltimore 0. LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Mateo (1). HR_Rutschman (2). SB_Rafaela (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Crawford32-353314
Miller L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-313310
Ort100010
Dermody300003
Baltimore
Rodriguez344426
McSweeney W, 1-0, BS, 0-1100010
Akin H, 2210003
Krehbiel H, 1100011
Cano H, 1110002
Hoffman S, 4-4100001

HBP_by_Miller (Frazier).

WP_Cano.

Umpires_Home, Mark Stewart; First, Will Little; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremie Rehak;.

T_2:22. A_6959

