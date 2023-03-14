|Baltimore
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|T.Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Preto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Rtschmn c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rynolds lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Klzsvry c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vlade rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.McCnn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ji.Choi dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Handley dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ca.Bins dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|T.Bwens 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Trolo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cameron lf
|3
|0
|0
|2
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Swinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Mayo 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Marcano 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hu.Head cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cwser cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|A.Hdges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Scott lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Gnzales 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|050
|000
|200
|-
|7
|Pittsburgh
|004
|100
|001
|-
|6
DP_Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McCann (2), Mayo 2 (3), Triolo (1), Hedges (1). 3B_Lester 2 (2). SB_Holliday (1). SF_Vavra, Cameron.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Hardlen Acosta; .
T_2:45. A_5031
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
