BaltimorePittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals357107Totals376116
T.Vavra 2b3001On.Cruz ss3111
C.Preto 3b1000Rdrguez c2020
Rtschmn c2011Rynolds lf2100
Klzsvry c2000R.Vlade rf2011
J.McCnn dh4010Ji.Choi dh3012
Handley dh1100Ca.Bins dh1000
J.Lster 1b4131Santana 1b3011
T.Bwens 1b1100J.Trolo 3b2010
Cameron lf3002K.Hayes 3b3000
Kjrstad rf4110Alvarez ss1000
Wstburg ss3110Swinski cf3000
Hlliday ss0000D.Maggi 1b1000
Co.Mayo 3b3131Marcano 2b2100
C.Norby 2b1000Hu.Head cf1000
C.Cwser cf3101A.Hdges c3110
C.Scott lf1000
Swggrty rf2121
Gnzales 2b2110

Baltimore050000200-7
Pittsburgh004100001-6

DP_Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McCann (2), Mayo 2 (3), Triolo (1), Hedges (1). 3B_Lester 2 (2). SB_Holliday (1). SF_Vavra, Cameron.

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Bautista100002
Wells21-345524
Dowdy H, 21-300001
Gomez BS, 0-211-320001
Zimmermann W, 1-1451111
Pittsburgh
Hill365502
Alldred1-300000
De Jong12-310021
Moreta110001
Bolton L, 0-1122202
Burrows200013

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Hardlen Acosta; .

T_2:45. A_5031

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you