|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|7
|On.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rtschmn c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mtchell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Handley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Bins ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hndrson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Wgner 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzales 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Swinski cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hlliday ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Con.Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beavers rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Swggrty cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fbian cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Marcano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nustrom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Baltimore
|230
|030
|00(x)
|-
|8
E_Reynolds (1), Joe (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hayes (1), Mountcastle (6), Mazara (2). HR_Rutschman (3), Kjerstad (4). SB_Mateo (1).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Junior Valentine; .
T_2:22. A_5165
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.