PittsburghBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals338127
On.Cruz ss4000Frazier dh3110
Rynolds lf3000Rtschmn c4122
Mtchell rf1000Handley c1000
Ji.Choi dh3010Mntcstl 1b4110
Ca.Bins ph1010Hndrson 3b2110
Santana 1b3010M.Wgner 3b1000
Hineman c1000R.Urias 2b3000
K.Hayes 3b3010C.Norby 2b1000
Gnzales 3b1000J.Mateo ss2110
Swinski cf3010Hlliday ss1010
D.Maggi 1b1000N.Mzara rf3222
Con.Joe rf3000Beavers rf1010
A.Hdges c2000McKenna cf2011
Swggrty cf0000J.Fbian cf1000
Ji-.Bae 2b2000Kjrstad lf3112
Marcano ss1000Nustrom lf1000

Pittsburgh000000000-0
Baltimore23003000(x)-8

E_Reynolds (1), Joe (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hayes (1), Mountcastle (6), Mazara (2). HR_Rutschman (3), Kjerstad (4). SB_Mateo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez L, 0-1477743
Moreta121101
Contreras330004
Baltimore
Gibson W, 2-0530007
Baker110001
Krehbiel100001
Baumann100012
Vespi110001

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Junior Valentine; .

T_2:22. A_5165

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you