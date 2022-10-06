FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero22:033-83-31-5349
F.Wagner22:234-83-30-23212
Carter Jr.22:038-133-41-103320
Ross22:232-40-00-1035
Suggs19:162-50-20-1316
Anthony24:241-114-50-0126
Hampton21:174-70-02-7328
Bamba18:014-70-00-3059
Okeke17:412-52-22-5217
Bol14:180-20-01-3220
M.Wagner11:394-71-21-20010
Ford7:560-12-20-2002
Houstan7:560-12-20-2022
Cannady4:201-11-20-0104
K.Harris4:201-10-00-0002
Totals240:0036-8121-278-432127102

Percentages: FG .444, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Suggs 2-3, Cannady 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, M.Wagner 1-3, Ross 1-3, Bamba 1-4, F.Wagner 1-4, Okeke 1-4, Banchero 0-1, Bol 0-1, Ford 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Houstan 0-1, Anthony 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bamba 3, Carter Jr. 2, Bol, M.Wagner).

Turnovers: 17 (Anthony 3, Bamba 3, Suggs 3, Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Banchero, Cannady, Carter Jr., K.Harris).

Steals: 12 (Banchero 3, Hampton 3, Anthony 2, Okeke 2, F.Wagner, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAN ANTONIOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bates-Diop18:244-50-00-12012
Vassell25:244-112-20-15111
Poeltl19:120-40-01-6330
Jones21:054-42-20-54211
Richardson17:533-61-10-3349
Sochan22:081-62-40-4115
McDermott18:406-101-10-12414
Collins16:482-65-70-5129
Branham16:453-60-00-1027
Wesley16:452-64-60-4228
Roby15:031-31-23-6214
Dieng8:341-10-01-3113
Langford8:240-10-00-0100
Kuhse7:092-40-00-0124
A.Johnson4:201-20-10-2112
Hall3:260-10-00-0000
Totals240:0034-7618-265-42292699

Percentages: FG .447, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bates-Diop 4-4, Richardson 2-4, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-1, Roby 1-2, Branham 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Vassell 1-6, Hall 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Kuhse 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Dieng, Richardson).

Turnovers: 21 (McDermott 3, Poeltl 3, Roby 3, Branham 2, Dieng 2, Richardson 2, Vassell 2, Hall, Jones, Langford, Wesley).

Steals: 7 (Bates-Diop, Branham, Dieng, Hall, Jones, Kuhse, Roby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Orlando19302726102
San Antonio3319311699

A_11,561 (18,581). T_2:11.

