|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|22:03
|3-8
|3-3
|1-5
|3
|4
|9
|F.Wagner
|22:23
|4-8
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|12
|Carter Jr.
|22:03
|8-13
|3-4
|1-10
|3
|3
|20
|Ross
|22:23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Suggs
|19:16
|2-5
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Anthony
|24:24
|1-11
|4-5
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Hampton
|21:17
|4-7
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|2
|8
|Bamba
|18:01
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|9
|Okeke
|17:41
|2-5
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|7
|Bol
|14:18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Wagner
|11:39
|4-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|10
|Ford
|7:56
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Houstan
|7:56
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Cannady
|4:20
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|K.Harris
|4:20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|36-81
|21-27
|8-43
|21
|27
|102
Percentages: FG .444, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-37, .243 (Suggs 2-3, Cannady 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, M.Wagner 1-3, Ross 1-3, Bamba 1-4, F.Wagner 1-4, Okeke 1-4, Banchero 0-1, Bol 0-1, Ford 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Houstan 0-1, Anthony 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Bamba 3, Carter Jr. 2, Bol, M.Wagner).
Turnovers: 17 (Anthony 3, Bamba 3, Suggs 3, Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Banchero, Cannady, Carter Jr., K.Harris).
Steals: 12 (Banchero 3, Hampton 3, Anthony 2, Okeke 2, F.Wagner, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN ANTONIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates-Diop
|18:24
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|12
|Vassell
|25:24
|4-11
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|11
|Poeltl
|19:12
|0-4
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|3
|0
|Jones
|21:05
|4-4
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|11
|Richardson
|17:53
|3-6
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|4
|9
|Sochan
|22:08
|1-6
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|McDermott
|18:40
|6-10
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|4
|14
|Collins
|16:48
|2-6
|5-7
|0-5
|1
|2
|9
|Branham
|16:45
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Wesley
|16:45
|2-6
|4-6
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Roby
|15:03
|1-3
|1-2
|3-6
|2
|1
|4
|Dieng
|8:34
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Langford
|8:24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Kuhse
|7:09
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|A.Johnson
|4:20
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Hall
|3:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-76
|18-26
|5-42
|29
|26
|99
Percentages: FG .447, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Bates-Diop 4-4, Richardson 2-4, Dieng 1-1, Jones 1-1, Roby 1-2, Branham 1-3, McDermott 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Vassell 1-6, Hall 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Kuhse 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins, Dieng, Richardson).
Turnovers: 21 (McDermott 3, Poeltl 3, Roby 3, Branham 2, Dieng 2, Richardson 2, Vassell 2, Hall, Jones, Langford, Wesley).
Steals: 7 (Bates-Diop, Branham, Dieng, Hall, Jones, Kuhse, Roby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Orlando
|19
|30
|27
|26
|—
|102
|San Antonio
|33
|19
|31
|16
|—
|99
A_11,561 (18,581). T_2:11.
