|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldama
|23:22
|3-6
|4-4
|4-8
|2
|2
|10
|Brooks
|31:40
|4-13
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|10
|Adams
|25:01
|2-6
|2-2
|5-10
|2
|3
|6
|Bane
|31:56
|11-18
|7-8
|1-2
|1
|1
|33
|Morant
|31:56
|8-24
|7-10
|2-4
|4
|1
|23
|Konchar
|24:38
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|6
|Clarke
|17:07
|3-3
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|0
|7
|Roddy
|16:20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Jones
|16:04
|1-6
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|3
|LaRavia
|16:04
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|5
|Tillman
|5:52
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-92
|22-27
|13-42
|19
|18
|105
Percentages: FG .402, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bane 4-6, Konchar 2-4, Jones 1-2, LaRavia 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Aldama 0-3, Roddy 0-5, Morant 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama, Bane, Brooks, Clarke, LaRavia).
Turnovers: 12 (Brooks 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Bane, Clarke, Jones, Konchar, LaRavia, Morant).
Steals: 11 (Adams 2, Bane 2, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar, Morant, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|27:09
|6-9
|5-5
|1-9
|2
|4
|17
|F.Wagner
|29:48
|5-10
|2-2
|1-10
|7
|2
|14
|Carter Jr.
|31:14
|8-13
|1-1
|1-7
|8
|1
|18
|Anthony
|31:08
|4-12
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|12
|Ross
|27:43
|5-9
|5-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|17
|Bol
|20:17
|4-7
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|1
|9
|Houstan
|19:29
|5-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Okeke
|18:12
|2-6
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|7
|Hampton
|16:21
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|Bamba
|10:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Wagner
|8:26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-84
|17-18
|8-50
|30
|19
|109
Percentages: FG .476, FT .944.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Houstan 3-4, Ross 2-3, Anthony 2-6, F.Wagner 2-6, Bol 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, Okeke 1-5, Banchero 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Hampton 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bamba, Bol, Hampton, Okeke, Ross).
Turnovers: 19 (Anthony 3, Banchero 3, F.Wagner 3, Hampton 3, Carter Jr. 2, M.Wagner 2, Ross 2, Okeke).
Steals: 8 (Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton, Houstan, Okeke, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|17
|30
|24
|34
|—
|105
|Orlando
|31
|23
|23
|32
|—
|109
A_16,006 (18,846). T_2:20.
