FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldama23:223-64-44-82210
Brooks31:404-131-20-24210
Adams25:012-62-25-10236
Bane31:5611-187-81-21133
Morant31:568-247-102-44123
Konchar24:382-50-00-4226
Clarke17:073-31-10-4107
Roddy16:201-60-00-2112
Jones16:041-60-01-6203
LaRavia16:042-50-00-0045
Tillman5:520-00-00-0020
Totals240:0037-9222-2713-421918105

Percentages: FG .402, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bane 4-6, Konchar 2-4, Jones 1-2, LaRavia 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Aldama 0-3, Roddy 0-5, Morant 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Aldama, Bane, Brooks, Clarke, LaRavia).

Turnovers: 12 (Brooks 3, Adams 2, Aldama, Bane, Clarke, Jones, Konchar, LaRavia, Morant).

Steals: 11 (Adams 2, Bane 2, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar, Morant, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero27:096-95-51-92417
F.Wagner29:485-102-21-107214
Carter Jr.31:148-131-11-78118
Anthony31:084-122-20-42312
Ross27:435-95-61-31117
Bol20:174-70-03-9119
Houstan19:295-60-01-31213
Okeke18:122-62-20-0407
Hampton16:211-80-00-1322
Bamba10:130-20-00-1010
M.Wagner8:260-20-00-3120
Totals240:0040-8417-188-503019109

Percentages: FG .476, FT .944.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Houstan 3-4, Ross 2-3, Anthony 2-6, F.Wagner 2-6, Bol 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, Okeke 1-5, Banchero 0-1, Bamba 0-2, Hampton 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bamba, Bol, Hampton, Okeke, Ross).

Turnovers: 19 (Anthony 3, Banchero 3, F.Wagner 3, Hampton 3, Carter Jr. 2, M.Wagner 2, Ross 2, Okeke).

Steals: 8 (Bol 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton, Houstan, Okeke, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis17302434105
Orlando31232332109

A_16,006 (18,846). T_2:20.

