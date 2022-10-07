ORLANDO (110)
Banchero 6-13 5-6 19, Okeke 3-7 0-0 7, Carter Jr. 1-7 2-2 5, Anthony 3-8 6-6 12, Ross 6-8 2-2 16, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Houstan 2-6 0-2 5, Bamba 5-7 0-0 13, Bol 3-4 1-2 7, M.Wagner 2-7 1-1 6, Cannady 0-0 1-1 1, Hampton 3-9 2-2 8, K.Harris 3-6 0-0 6, Simpson 1-1 0-0 3, Suggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-85 20-24 110.
DALLAS (105)
Bullock 2-4 0-0 5, Finney-Smith 2-4 2-2 8, McGee 2-4 0-2 4, Doncic 6-8 1-2 16, Hardy 2-10 1-2 6, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 2-3 0-0 5, Wood 8-12 4-4 23, Pinson 0-1 1-1 1, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 1-3 2-2 4, Dorsey 2-7 2-2 8, Hall 2-6 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 2-6 3-3 8, Ntilikina 2-5 2-2 7, Wright IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 35-81 18-22 105.
|Orlando
|15
|40
|28
|27
|—
|110
|Dallas
|33
|27
|24
|21
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-35 (Bamba 3-4, Ross 2-3, Banchero 2-4, Simpson 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-3, M.Wagner 1-4, Okeke 1-4, Houstan 1-5, Anthony 0-1, Ford 0-1, K.Harris 0-2, Hampton 0-3), Dallas 17-47 (Doncic 3-5, Wood 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-3, Dorsey 2-4, Hall 2-6, Kleber 1-2, Bullock 1-3, Ntilikina 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-1, Green 0-1, McGee 0-1, Pinson 0-1, Wright IV 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 52 (Carter Jr. 8), Dallas 35 (Dorsey 5). Assists_Orlando 22 (Anthony, Carter Jr. 5), Dallas 25 (Doncic 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 24, Dallas 21. A_19,360 (19,200)
