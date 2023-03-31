ORLANDO (116)
Banchero 8-17 13-14 30, F.Wagner 8-14 2-2 20, Carter Jr. 5-11 0-2 11, Fultz 11-15 1-2 25, G.Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Bitadze 1-4 0-0 2, M.Wagner 2-2 0-0 4, Anthony 7-11 0-0 16, Houstan 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 2-6 4-6 8. Totals 44-88 20-26 116.
WASHINGTON (109)
Avdija 2-14 2-3 6, Kispert 9-14 0-0 27, Gafford 8-14 2-3 18, Morris 1-5 1-1 4, Wright 8-15 3-3 21, Cooks 1-1 0-0 2, Gibson 0-3 0-0 0, Gill 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 4-15 0-0 10, Goodwin 2-9 2-2 7, Nunn 5-10 0-0 12. Totals 41-105 10-12 109.
|Orlando
|24
|36
|25
|31
|—
|116
|Washington
|32
|31
|33
|13
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-24 (Fultz 2-2, Anthony 2-3, F.Wagner 2-3, Banchero 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-5, Bitadze 0-1, Houstan 0-2, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3), Washington 17-50 (Kispert 9-14, Nunn 2-5, Wright 2-6, Davis 2-10, Morris 1-3, Goodwin 1-5, Gill 0-1, Avdija 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Banchero 12), Washington 51 (Gafford 13). Assists_Orlando 26 (Banchero 6), Washington 24 (Goodwin, Morris 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Washington 24. A_16,411 (20,356)
