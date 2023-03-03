FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero35:3513-263-41-65231
F.Wagner13:573-52-20-1109
Carter Jr.29:594-62-25-92412
Fultz33:264-81-20-4439
G.Harris27:214-80-00-4029
Suggs30:205-94-63-51315
Anthony28:306-103-31-34316
M.Wagner16:056-110-02-60413
Bol14:020-00-01-4300
Houstan8:441-30-00-0013
Schofield2:000-00-00-0120
Totals240:0046-8615-1913-422124117

Percentages: FG .535, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Carter Jr. 2-3, Banchero 2-6, Suggs 1-1, Anthony 1-2, F.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 1-3, M.Wagner 1-4, G.Harris 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Banchero, Bol, F.Wagner, M.Wagner).

Turnovers: 18 (Fultz 5, Banchero 3, Suggs 3, Anthony 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner).

Steals: 9 (Fultz 2, G.Harris 2, M.Wagner 2, Anthony, Banchero, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: Magic, 00:56 first.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayward33:597-122-20-17317
Thor15:151-30-01-1242
Williams27:445-73-33-70213
Oubre Jr.40:3310-195-51-102429
Rozier36:507-164-40-26022
Smith Jr.21:053-84-61-26110
Richards20:163-41-10-4017
Mykhailiuk15:571-31-20-1203
McGowens15:010-31-22-5001
Jones13:191-30-00-1052
Totals240:0038-7821-258-342520106

Percentages: FG .487, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Rozier 4-8, Oubre Jr. 4-9, Hayward 1-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Richards 3, Williams).

Turnovers: 21 (Rozier 6, Hayward 5, Oubre Jr. 3, Williams 3, Richards 2, Jones, McGowens).

Steals: 11 (Thor 3, Oubre Jr. 2, Rozier 2, Smith Jr. 2, Hayward, McGowens).

Technical Fouls: Hornets, 4:13 first.

Orlando31332726117
Charlotte26222533106

A_16,683 (19,077). T_2:16.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

