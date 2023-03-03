ORLANDO (117)
Banchero 13-26 3-4 31, F.Wagner 3-5 2-2 9, Carter Jr. 4-6 2-2 12, Fultz 4-8 1-2 9, G.Harris 4-8 0-0 9, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bol 0-0 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 0-0 13, Anthony 6-10 3-3 16, Houstan 1-3 0-0 3, Suggs 5-9 4-6 15. Totals 46-86 15-19 117.
CHARLOTTE (106)
Hayward 7-12 2-2 17, Thor 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 5-7 3-3 13, Oubre Jr. 10-19 5-5 29, Rozier 7-16 4-4 22, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 1-3 1-2 3, Richards 3-4 1-1 7, McGowens 0-3 1-2 1, Smith Jr. 3-8 4-6 10. Totals 38-78 21-25 106.
|Orlando
|31
|33
|27
|26
|—
|117
|Charlotte
|26
|22
|25
|33
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-26 (Carter Jr. 2-3, Banchero 2-6, Suggs 1-1, Anthony 1-2, F.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 1-3, M.Wagner 1-4, G.Harris 1-5), Charlotte 9-24 (Rozier 4-8, Oubre Jr. 4-9, Hayward 1-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Carter Jr. 9), Charlotte 34 (Oubre Jr. 10). Assists_Orlando 21 (Banchero 5), Charlotte 25 (Hayward 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 24, Charlotte 20. A_16,683 (19,077)
