FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Finney-Smith26:041-70-04-7122
Johnson26:064-101-12-31310
Claxton28:104-71-32-9219
Bridges34:2513-2212-121-61144
Dinwiddie29:080-112-20-3532
Thomas27:327-164-40-22218
Mills16:232-50-00-0224
Sharpe15:153-42-25-6048
J.Harris13:011-30-00-3203
Watanabe12:211-30-21-5012
Brown3:530-00-00-0000
Smith3:530-10-00-0110
Duke Jr.3:491-22-20-0004
Totals240:0037-9124-2815-441720106

Percentages: FG .407, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Bridges 6-9, J.Harris 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Smith 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Mills 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-4, Thomas 0-4, Dinwiddie 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Claxton 4, Bridges, Finney-Smith, Johnson, Sharpe).

Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 3, Bridges 2, Claxton 2, Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith 2, Johnson 2, Brown, Sharpe).

Steals: 7 (Bridges, Brown, Claxton, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Sharpe, Watanabe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ORLANDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero29:114-132-42-94111
F.Wagner32:296-117-91-106519
Carter Jr.25:177-93-41-62018
Fultz28:275-130-02-69010
G.Harris18:204-50-00-03410
Anthony31:118-134-41-63521
Suggs23:326-92-20-21216
Houstan22:170-50-01-2100
M.Wagner16:354-54-50-41212
Bitadze6:081-10-00-0012
Okeke3:530-10-01-2000
Schofield2:400-00-00-0010
Totals240:0045-8522-289-473021119

Percentages: FG .529, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Suggs 2-2, G.Harris 2-3, Banchero 1-1, Anthony 1-2, Carter Jr. 1-3, M.Wagner 0-1, F.Wagner 0-2, Fultz 0-3, Houstan 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Houstan, Schofield, Suggs).

Turnovers: 11 (F.Wagner 3, Banchero 2, Bitadze 2, Fultz, Houstan, M.Wagner, Schofield).

Steals: 7 (F.Wagner 2, Fultz 2, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: Magic, 8:59 third.

Brooklyn25262332106
Orlando24363227119

A_17,862 (18,846). T_2:11.

