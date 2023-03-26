|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Finney-Smith
|26:04
|1-7
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|2
|2
|Johnson
|26:06
|4-10
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Claxton
|28:10
|4-7
|1-3
|2-9
|2
|1
|9
|Bridges
|34:25
|13-22
|12-12
|1-6
|1
|1
|44
|Dinwiddie
|29:08
|0-11
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|3
|2
|Thomas
|27:32
|7-16
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|18
|Mills
|16:23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Sharpe
|15:15
|3-4
|2-2
|5-6
|0
|4
|8
|J.Harris
|13:01
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|3
|Watanabe
|12:21
|1-3
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|3:53
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|3:53
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Duke Jr.
|3:49
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|37-91
|24-28
|15-44
|17
|20
|106
Percentages: FG .407, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Bridges 6-9, J.Harris 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Smith 0-1, Watanabe 0-1, Mills 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-4, Thomas 0-4, Dinwiddie 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Claxton 4, Bridges, Finney-Smith, Johnson, Sharpe).
Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 3, Bridges 2, Claxton 2, Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith 2, Johnson 2, Brown, Sharpe).
Steals: 7 (Bridges, Brown, Claxton, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Sharpe, Watanabe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORLANDO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|29:11
|4-13
|2-4
|2-9
|4
|1
|11
|F.Wagner
|32:29
|6-11
|7-9
|1-10
|6
|5
|19
|Carter Jr.
|25:17
|7-9
|3-4
|1-6
|2
|0
|18
|Fultz
|28:27
|5-13
|0-0
|2-6
|9
|0
|10
|G.Harris
|18:20
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|10
|Anthony
|31:11
|8-13
|4-4
|1-6
|3
|5
|21
|Suggs
|23:32
|6-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|Houstan
|22:17
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|M.Wagner
|16:35
|4-5
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|2
|12
|Bitadze
|6:08
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Okeke
|3:53
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Schofield
|2:40
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-85
|22-28
|9-47
|30
|21
|119
Percentages: FG .529, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Suggs 2-2, G.Harris 2-3, Banchero 1-1, Anthony 1-2, Carter Jr. 1-3, M.Wagner 0-1, F.Wagner 0-2, Fultz 0-3, Houstan 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Houstan, Schofield, Suggs).
Turnovers: 11 (F.Wagner 3, Banchero 2, Bitadze 2, Fultz, Houstan, M.Wagner, Schofield).
Steals: 7 (F.Wagner 2, Fultz 2, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: Magic, 8:59 third.
|Brooklyn
|25
|26
|23
|32
|—
|106
|Orlando
|24
|36
|32
|27
|—
|119
A_17,862 (18,846). T_2:11.
