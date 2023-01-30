FGFTReb
Banchero36:3611-224-50-93029
F.Wagner38:297-163-65-63419
Carter Jr.20:375-111-24-92312
Fultz32:094-144-51-210112
G.Harris29:033-70-01-2229
M.Wagner21:466-1110-102-60122
Suggs20:251-52-21-4134
Anthony15:512-70-00-5215
Isaac9:471-20-01-3002
Bol9:400-20-00-3000
Bamba5:372-20-00-1015
Ross0:000-00-00-0000
Totals240:0042-9924-3015-502316119

Percentages: FG .424, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Banchero 3-5, G.Harris 3-7, F.Wagner 2-4, Bamba 1-1, Anthony 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-4, Suggs 0-1, M.Wagner 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Anthony, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, M.Wagner, Suggs).

Turnovers: 10 (Bol 3, Anthony 2, Banchero 2, G.Harris 2, F.Wagner).

Steals: 11 (Fultz 4, F.Wagner 2, Bamba, Banchero, Bol, G.Harris, Isaac).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
T.Harris32:577-152-22-61217
Tucker27:560-10-02-4230
Embiid33:0811-207-111-115530
Harden34:585-144-40-86217
Melton20:362-63-41-7228
Maxey27:444-90-00-1248
Niang19:422-40-00-4436
Milton16:482-50-01-2325
Harrell13:574-60-01-1128
Thybulle11:193-52-20-12010
Reed0:550-00-00-0000
Totals240:0040-8518-238-452825109

Percentages: FG .471, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Harden 3-9, Thybulle 2-3, Niang 2-4, Milton 1-2, T.Harris 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Melton 1-3, Maxey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Embiid 2, Tucker).

Turnovers: 19 (Embiid 6, Melton 3, Milton 3, Harden 2, T.Harris 2, Harrell, Maxey, Niang).

Steals: 8 (Embiid 2, Melton 2, Thybulle 2, Harrell, Niang).

Technical Fouls: None.

Orlando17354225119
Philadelphia30322819109

A_19,812 (20,478). T_2:15.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

