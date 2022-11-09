DALLAS (87)
Bullock 0-3 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 9-19 7-8 29, Doncic 9-29 4-7 24, Kleber 3-6 0-0 8, McGee 2-4 1-2 5, Hardaway Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Green 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 32-85 12-19 87.
ORLANDO (94)
Bol 4-6 1-2 11, Okeke 2-5 3-6 8, Carter Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, F.Wagner 9-17 4-4 22, Suggs 4-12 2-2 12, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 3-9 0-1 6, Bamba 5-8 1-2 12, Hampton 1-2 0-0 2, Houstan 3-5 1-2 8. Totals 36-73 14-21 94.
|Dallas
|28
|26
|20
|13
|—
|87
|Orlando
|24
|26
|23
|21
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-42 (Dinwiddie 4-10, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 2-5, Doncic 2-11, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Bullock 0-2, Green 0-2), Orlando 8-21 (Bol 2-2, Suggs 2-4, Carter Jr. 1-2, Houstan 1-2, Okeke 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Hampton 0-1, Ross 0-2, F.Wagner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Doncic, McGee 6), Orlando 49 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists_Dallas 17 (Doncic 6), Orlando 20 (F.Wagner 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Orlando 20. A_18,165 (18,846)
