|Orlando City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Portland
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 2 (Pato), 52nd minute; 2, Portland, Paredes, 1 (penalty kick), 80th.
Goalies_Orlando City, Mason Stajduhar, Adam Grinwis; Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham.
Yellow Cards_Bravo, Portland, 65th; Van Rankin, Portland, 71st; Paredes, Portland, 81st; Bodily, Portland, 90th+4; Michel, Orlando City, 90th+5; Jansson, Orlando City, 90th+5.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Wienckowski, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
Lineups
Orlando City_Mason Stajduhar; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 85th); Cesar Araujo (Ercan Kara, 85th), Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Rodrigo Schlegel, 74th); Tesho Akindele (Andres Perea, 70th), Benji Michel, Alexandre Pato.
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Eryk Williamson, 86th), Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla (Sebastian Blanco, 62nd), Yimmi Chara (Pablo Bonilla, 90th+3), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Blake Bodily, 90th+3).
