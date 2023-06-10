|Colorado
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Orlando City
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 5 (Pereyra), 56th minute; 2, Orlando City, Enrique, 1 (Torres), 83rd.
Goalies_Colorado, Marko Ilic, William Yarbrough; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 6th; Carlos, Orlando City, 24th; Smith, Orlando City, 52nd; Yapi, Colorado, 89th.
Red Cards_Galvan, Colorado, 39th.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Kevin Lock, Brian Poeschel, Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
A_18,711.
Lineups
Colorado_Marko Ilic; Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxso, Keegan Rosenberry, Daniel Wilson; Bryan Acosta (Ralph Priso, 72nd), Cole Bassett (Danny Leyva, 77th), Jonathan Lewis (Darren Yapi, 72nd), Connor Ronan (Michael Barrios, 80th); Kevin Cabral (Steven Beitashour, 46th), Braian Galvan.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos (Rodrigo Schlegel, 47th), Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos, Kyle Smith (Ramiro Enrique, 78th); Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena (Martin Ojeda, 46th), Mauricio Pereyra (Felipe Martins, 84th), Facundo Torres (Alejandro Granados, 90th); Ivan Angulo, Ercan Kara.
