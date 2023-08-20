|Orlando City
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Chicago, Pineda, 1 (Navarro), 47th minute; 2, Orlando City, Cartagena, 1 (Torres), 50th; 3, Orlando City, Angulo, 4 (Araujo), 54th; 4, Orlando City, Torres, 8 (penalty kick), 68th.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Chicago, Spencer Richey, Jeff Gal.
Yellow Cards_Schlegel, Orlando City, 34th; Torres, Orlando City, 55th; Gimenez, Chicago, 59th; Doumbia, Chicago, 71st; Shaqiri, Chicago, 74th; Pineda, Chicago, 77th.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jason White, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.
A_18,103.
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos, Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, Mauricio Pereyra (Martin Ojeda, 79th), Dagur Dan Thorhallsson (Kyle Smith, 71st), Facundo Torres (Michael Halliday, 89th); Ivan Angulo (Junior Urso, 79th), Duncan McGuire (Ramiro Enrique, 71st).
Chicago_Spencer Richey; Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran; Robert Jonathan Dean Jr, Ousmane Doumbia (Jairo Torres, 90th), Gaston Gimenez (Kacper Przybylko, 79th), Brian Gutierrez, Maren Haile-Selassie (Fabian Herbers, 63rd), Xherdan Shaqiri; Georgios Koutsias (Kei Kamara, 63rd).
