AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero3034.1206-474.43536-117179-237.75562720.9
F.Wagner3733.3267-556.48056-163146-167.87473619.9
Carter1830.8102-196.52021-6263-81.77828816.0
Anthony1926.386-196.43925-7248-53.90624512.9
M.Wagner1825.476-154.49418-6154-60.90022412.4
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
Bol3726.1183-311.58826-6751-69.73944312.0
Fultz1626.975-166.4529-2522-33.66718111.3
G.Harris923.932-63.50813-3010-101.000879.7
Bamba3018.989-177.50333-8731-45.6892428.1
Ross3323.0103-250.41245-13112-17.7062638.0
Hampton2414.046-107.43017-4928-33.8481375.7
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2413.141-88.46618-5315-17.8821154.8
Houstan2517.835-91.38524-6611-13.8461054.2
K.Harris2612.632-76.42111-2822-27.815973.7
TEAM37241.41470-3147.467390-1139731-918.7964061109.8
OPPONENTS37241.41531-3239.473473-1388681-866.7864216113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero341662006.71163.9730279017
F.Wagner341151494.01313.584030839
Carter391121518.4563.15209438
Anthony977864.5844.463016337
M.Wagner34851196.6392.255116295
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
Bol492142637.134.9540197258
Fultz2145664.1855.336025355
G.Harris517222.4141.61705102
Bamba381221605.3321.170082032
Ross957662.0421.346021346
Hampton926351.5331.420016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1830482.020.8490653
Houstan1743602.416.6400493
K.Harris2230522.012.535012163
TEAM3741225159943.281622.17721247554180
OPPONENTS3641187155141.994625.67433293494191

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you