AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero6233.8415-977.42572-251346-464.746124820.1
F.Wagner6832.8464-952.487116-312229-275.833127318.7
Carter4629.8261-500.52257-170126-171.73770515.3
Fultz4829.8268-531.50520-6595-119.79865113.6
Anthony4925.3211-477.44256-160124-141.87960212.3
M.Wagner4820.7177-355.49947-150135-161.83953611.2
Suggs4423.8155-370.41952-16568-95.7164309.8
Bol6422.0247-434.56929-9672-96.7505959.3
G.Harris3824.9112-245.45772-16725-28.8933218.4
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Bitadze512.212-19.6321-33-6.500285.6
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2218.834-93.36620-6516-21.7621044.7
Schofield3111.946-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.2
Houstan4015.153-133.39836-9511-13.8461533.8
K.Harris2812.332-77.41611-2822-27.815973.5
TEAM69241.42794-5938.471737-21201375-1753.7847700111.6
OPPONENTS69241.42869-5992.479904-25621262-1595.7917904114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero713404116.62233.613905316832
F.Wagner602022623.92363.515306014114
Carter1053024078.81132.51350189725
Fultz611321934.02665.510307111419
Anthony321882204.51954.01280307327
M.Wagner641672314.8761.61241365610
Suggs47821292.91413.21051598122
Bol663153816.058.98302610382
G.Harris1963822.2481.375038247
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Bitadze1013234.651.050112
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2157783.5261.235012119
Schofield1933521.725.8540663
Houstan2656822.019.55307123
K.Harris2330531.913.537013163
TEAM7052251295642.8158022.913953497987312
OPPONENTS6562242289842.0179226.014196534974346

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you