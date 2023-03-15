|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|62
|33.8
|415-977
|.425
|72-251
|346-464
|.746
|1248
|20.1
|F.Wagner
|68
|32.8
|464-952
|.487
|116-312
|229-275
|.833
|1273
|18.7
|Carter
|46
|29.8
|261-500
|.522
|57-170
|126-171
|.737
|705
|15.3
|Fultz
|48
|29.8
|268-531
|.505
|20-65
|95-119
|.798
|651
|13.6
|Anthony
|49
|25.3
|211-477
|.442
|56-160
|124-141
|.879
|602
|12.3
|M.Wagner
|48
|20.7
|177-355
|.499
|47-150
|135-161
|.839
|536
|11.2
|Suggs
|44
|23.8
|155-370
|.419
|52-165
|68-95
|.716
|430
|9.8
|Bol
|64
|22.0
|247-434
|.569
|29-96
|72-96
|.750
|595
|9.3
|G.Harris
|38
|24.9
|112-245
|.457
|72-167
|25-28
|.893
|321
|8.4
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Bitadze
|5
|12.2
|12-19
|.632
|1-3
|3-6
|.500
|28
|5.6
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|22
|18.8
|34-93
|.366
|20-65
|16-21
|.762
|104
|4.7
|Schofield
|31
|11.9
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.2
|Houstan
|40
|15.1
|53-133
|.398
|36-95
|11-13
|.846
|153
|3.8
|K.Harris
|28
|12.3
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.5
|TEAM
|69
|241.4
|2794-5938
|.471
|737-2120
|1375-1753
|.784
|7700
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.4
|2869-5992
|.479
|904-2562
|1262-1595
|.791
|7904
|114.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|71
|340
|411
|6.6
|223
|3.6
|139
|0
|53
|168
|32
|F.Wagner
|60
|202
|262
|3.9
|236
|3.5
|153
|0
|60
|141
|14
|Carter
|105
|302
|407
|8.8
|113
|2.5
|135
|0
|18
|97
|25
|Fultz
|61
|132
|193
|4.0
|266
|5.5
|103
|0
|71
|114
|19
|Anthony
|32
|188
|220
|4.5
|195
|4.0
|128
|0
|30
|73
|27
|M.Wagner
|64
|167
|231
|4.8
|76
|1.6
|124
|1
|36
|56
|10
|Suggs
|47
|82
|129
|2.9
|141
|3.2
|105
|1
|59
|81
|22
|Bol
|66
|315
|381
|6.0
|58
|.9
|83
|0
|26
|103
|82
|G.Harris
|19
|63
|82
|2.2
|48
|1.3
|75
|0
|38
|24
|7
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Bitadze
|10
|13
|23
|4.6
|5
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.5
|26
|1.2
|35
|0
|12
|11
|9
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.7
|25
|.8
|54
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|26
|56
|82
|2.0
|19
|.5
|53
|0
|7
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|1.9
|13
|.5
|37
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|705
|2251
|2956
|42.8
|1580
|22.9
|1395
|3
|497
|987
|312
|OPPONENTS
|656
|2242
|2898
|42.0
|1792
|26.0
|1419
|6
|534
|974
|346
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.