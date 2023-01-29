AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero4333.6283-657.43157-185257-337.76388020.5
F.Wagner4933.0354-719.49283-224185-217.85397619.9
Carter3130.3174-331.52638-10587-112.77747315.3
Anthony3226.0136-310.43937-11182-92.89139112.2
Fultz2927.9146-292.50013-3845-64.70335012.1
Bol4524.8209-360.58126-7563-85.74150711.3
M.Wagner2921.7108-217.49831-9376-88.86432311.1
Suggs2622.886-209.41128-10141-60.6832419.3
G.Harris2223.672-141.51138-8118-21.8572009.1
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba3817.2100-203.49339-10035-51.6862747.2
Isaac39.08-18.4444-90-2.000206.7
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Schofield2713.044-92.47818-5417-19.8951234.6
Houstan3016.540-105.38128-7711-13.8461194.0
K.Harris2612.632-76.42111-2822-27.815973.7
TEAM50241.02003-4230.474548-15541001-1266.7915555111.1
OPPONENTS50241.02082-4384.475658-1892910-1165.7815732114.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero452282736.31583.710204412220
F.Wagner401551954.01723.510604310010
Carter612052668.6832.7920127121
Anthony171291464.61334.2840215016
Fultz30811113.81625.6580417012
Bol572433006.741.9620218366
M.Wagner431111545.3531.886122425
Suggs2347702.71013.9630305511
G.Harris1034442.0261.246017174
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba461331794.7401.1820102137
Isaac2682.731.020500
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Schofield1933521.923.9520663
Houstan2148692.318.64305103
K.Harris2230522.012.535012163
TEAM4761643211942.4113922.810221341730232
OPPONENTS4931609210242.0129725.910063395670250

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you