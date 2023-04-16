|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|72
|33.8
|479-1122
|.427
|85-285
|394-534
|.738
|1437
|20.0
|F.Wagner
|80
|32.6
|542-1118
|.485
|130-360
|271-322
|.842
|1485
|18.6
|Carter
|57
|29.6
|322-613
|.525
|80-225
|144-195
|.738
|868
|15.2
|Fultz
|60
|29.6
|349-679
|.514
|27-87
|112-143
|.783
|837
|14.0
|Anthony
|60
|25.9
|277-610
|.454
|75-206
|152-170
|.894
|781
|13.0
|M.Wagner
|57
|19.5
|198-396
|.500
|51-163
|153-182
|.841
|600
|10.5
|Suggs
|53
|23.5
|186-444
|.419
|66-202
|86-119
|.723
|524
|9.9
|Bol
|70
|21.5
|261-478
|.546
|30-113
|82-108
|.759
|634
|9.1
|G.Harris
|48
|24.7
|138-307
|.450
|94-218
|27-30
|.900
|397
|8.3
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Scrubb
|2
|15.0
|5-7
|.714
|2-2
|1-2
|.500
|13
|6.5
|Bitadze
|17
|15.0
|42-73
|.575
|2-12
|12-18
|.667
|98
|5.8
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|27
|19.2
|43-122
|.352
|26-86
|16-21
|.762
|128
|4.7
|Carter-Williams
|4
|11.0
|6-14
|.429
|1-3
|4-7
|.571
|17
|4.3
|Schofield
|37
|12.2
|55-122
|.451
|24-74
|21-23
|.913
|155
|4.2
|K.Harris
|34
|13.4
|47-107
|.439
|16-43
|31-41
|.756
|141
|4.1
|Houstan
|51
|15.9
|66-182
|.363
|46-136
|15-18
|.833
|193
|3.8
|TEAM
|82
|241.2
|3323-7074
|.470
|883-2551
|1607-2050
|.784
|9136
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.2
|3389-7127
|.476
|1064-3030
|1504-1890
|.796
|9346
|114.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|84
|413
|497
|6.9
|269
|3.7
|160
|0
|60
|200
|39
|F.Wagner
|70
|259
|329
|4.1
|283
|3.5
|183
|0
|77
|167
|17
|Carter
|120
|377
|497
|8.7
|132
|2.3
|159
|0
|30
|106
|33
|Fultz
|69
|165
|234
|3.9
|341
|5.7
|131
|0
|87
|139
|26
|Anthony
|47
|241
|288
|4.8
|235
|3.9
|158
|0
|37
|91
|31
|M.Wagner
|69
|190
|259
|4.5
|84
|1.5
|136
|1
|37
|68
|13
|Suggs
|55
|106
|161
|3.0
|155
|2.9
|120
|1
|67
|94
|27
|Bol
|69
|336
|405
|5.8
|69
|1.0
|92
|0
|30
|112
|85
|G.Harris
|21
|77
|98
|2.0
|59
|1.2
|93
|0
|45
|28
|12
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Scrubb
|0
|6
|6
|3.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Bitadze
|36
|52
|88
|5.2
|21
|1.2
|30
|0
|7
|10
|16
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|26
|70
|96
|3.6
|37
|1.4
|40
|0
|19
|17
|11
|Carter-Williams
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|7
|1.8
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Schofield
|23
|39
|62
|1.7
|31
|.8
|61
|0
|8
|16
|5
|K.Harris
|28
|42
|70
|2.1
|16
|.5
|53
|0
|17
|21
|5
|Houstan
|34
|65
|99
|1.9
|30
|.6
|63
|0
|12
|18
|7
|TEAM
|833
|2713
|3546
|43.2
|1906
|23.2
|1652
|3
|603
|1178
|382
|OPPONENTS
|779
|2669
|3448
|42.0
|2122
|25.9
|1681
|7
|634
|1155
|415
