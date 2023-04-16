AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero7233.8479-1122.42785-285394-534.738143720.0
F.Wagner8032.6542-1118.485130-360271-322.842148518.6
Carter5729.6322-613.52580-225144-195.73886815.2
Fultz6029.6349-679.51427-87112-143.78383714.0
Anthony6025.9277-610.45475-206152-170.89478113.0
M.Wagner5719.5198-396.50051-163153-182.84160010.5
Suggs5323.5186-444.41966-20286-119.7235249.9
Bol7021.5261-478.54630-11382-108.7596349.1
G.Harris4824.7138-307.45094-21827-30.9003978.3
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Scrubb215.05-7.7142-21-2.500136.5
Bitadze1715.042-73.5752-1212-18.667985.8
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2719.243-122.35226-8616-21.7621284.7
Carter-Williams411.06-14.4291-34-7.571174.3
Schofield3712.255-122.45124-7421-23.9131554.2
K.Harris3413.447-107.43916-4331-41.7561414.1
Houstan5115.966-182.36346-13615-18.8331933.8
TEAM82241.23323-7074.470883-25511607-2050.7849136111.4
OPPONENTS82241.23389-7127.4761064-30301504-1890.7969346114.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero844134976.92693.716006020039
F.Wagner702593294.12833.518307716717
Carter1203774978.71322.315903010633
Fultz691652343.93415.713108713926
Anthony472412884.82353.91580379131
M.Wagner691902594.5841.51361376813
Suggs551061613.01552.91201679427
Bol693364055.8691.09203011285
G.Harris2177982.0591.2930452812
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Scrubb0663.01.520230
Bitadze3652885.2211.230071016
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2670963.6371.4400191711
Carter-Williams1451.271.850141
Schofield2339621.731.86108165
K.Harris2842702.116.553017215
Houstan3465991.930.663012187
TEAM8332713354643.2190623.2165236031178382
OPPONENTS7792669344842.0212225.9168176341155415

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you