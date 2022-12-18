AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero2334.9162-361.44924-88149-196.76049721.6
F.Wagner3033.5216-445.48543-129122-140.87159719.9
Carter1532.987-169.51518-5257-69.82624916.6
Anthony1326.863-142.44417-5333-38.86817613.5
Bol3026.6152-255.59623-5646-60.76737312.4
M.Wagner1225.953-104.51011-4032-36.88914912.4
Suggs1428.965-155.41920-6823-35.65717312.4
Fultz925.940-85.4715-1211-14.7869610.7
G.Harris625.823-48.47910-236-61.0006210.3
Bamba2419.074-148.50027-6928-41.6832038.5
Ross2723.986-206.41743-1139-13.6922248.3
Hampton2115.646-105.43817-4927-31.8711366.5
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Houstan2118.729-80.36320-5711-13.846894.2
Schofield1912.228-63.44413-387-71.000764.0
K.Harris2211.626-66.3949-2322-26.846833.8
TEAM30241.71182-2519.469318-930599-746.8033281109.4
OPPONENTS30241.71240-2626.472370-1108556-708.7853406113.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero311251566.8903.9550206714
F.Wagner25981234.11073.674022748
Carter321041369.1493.34808398
Anthony653594.5524.043012214
Bol421802227.4341.1390156252
M.Wagner2555806.7252.14408234
Suggs1531463.3765.444022479
Fultz1119303.3424.727011253
G.Harris511162.7122.0130492
Bamba301011315.5261.159061821
Ross853612.3341.340019326
Hampton925341.6321.520016194
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Houstan1540552.616.8360462
Schofield1416301.614.7400342
K.Harris2025452.010.52709151
TEAM309991130043.364521.56430190470149
OPPONENTS301920122140.775525.26081248387155

