|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|23
|34.9
|162-361
|.449
|24-88
|149-196
|.760
|497
|21.6
|F.Wagner
|30
|33.5
|216-445
|.485
|43-129
|122-140
|.871
|597
|19.9
|Carter
|15
|32.9
|87-169
|.515
|18-52
|57-69
|.826
|249
|16.6
|Anthony
|13
|26.8
|63-142
|.444
|17-53
|33-38
|.868
|176
|13.5
|Bol
|30
|26.6
|152-255
|.596
|23-56
|46-60
|.767
|373
|12.4
|M.Wagner
|12
|25.9
|53-104
|.510
|11-40
|32-36
|.889
|149
|12.4
|Suggs
|14
|28.9
|65-155
|.419
|20-68
|23-35
|.657
|173
|12.4
|Fultz
|9
|25.9
|40-85
|.471
|5-12
|11-14
|.786
|96
|10.7
|G.Harris
|6
|25.8
|23-48
|.479
|10-23
|6-6
|1.000
|62
|10.3
|Bamba
|24
|19.0
|74-148
|.500
|27-69
|28-41
|.683
|203
|8.5
|Ross
|27
|23.9
|86-206
|.417
|43-113
|9-13
|.692
|224
|8.3
|Hampton
|21
|15.6
|46-105
|.438
|17-49
|27-31
|.871
|136
|6.5
|Okeke
|18
|21.8
|32-87
|.368
|18-60
|16-21
|.762
|98
|5.4
|Houstan
|21
|18.7
|29-80
|.363
|20-57
|11-13
|.846
|89
|4.2
|Schofield
|19
|12.2
|28-63
|.444
|13-38
|7-7
|1.000
|76
|4.0
|K.Harris
|22
|11.6
|26-66
|.394
|9-23
|22-26
|.846
|83
|3.8
|TEAM
|30
|241.7
|1182-2519
|.469
|318-930
|599-746
|.803
|3281
|109.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|241.7
|1240-2626
|.472
|370-1108
|556-708
|.785
|3406
|113.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|31
|125
|156
|6.8
|90
|3.9
|55
|0
|20
|67
|14
|F.Wagner
|25
|98
|123
|4.1
|107
|3.6
|74
|0
|22
|74
|8
|Carter
|32
|104
|136
|9.1
|49
|3.3
|48
|0
|8
|39
|8
|Anthony
|6
|53
|59
|4.5
|52
|4.0
|43
|0
|12
|21
|4
|Bol
|42
|180
|222
|7.4
|34
|1.1
|39
|0
|15
|62
|52
|M.Wagner
|25
|55
|80
|6.7
|25
|2.1
|44
|0
|8
|23
|4
|Suggs
|15
|31
|46
|3.3
|76
|5.4
|44
|0
|22
|47
|9
|Fultz
|11
|19
|30
|3.3
|42
|4.7
|27
|0
|11
|25
|3
|G.Harris
|5
|11
|16
|2.7
|12
|2.0
|13
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Bamba
|30
|101
|131
|5.5
|26
|1.1
|59
|0
|6
|18
|21
|Ross
|8
|53
|61
|2.3
|34
|1.3
|40
|0
|19
|32
|6
|Hampton
|9
|25
|34
|1.6
|32
|1.5
|20
|0
|16
|19
|4
|Okeke
|21
|55
|76
|4.2
|26
|1.4
|34
|0
|11
|9
|9
|Houstan
|15
|40
|55
|2.6
|16
|.8
|36
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Schofield
|14
|16
|30
|1.6
|14
|.7
|40
|0
|3
|4
|2
|K.Harris
|20
|25
|45
|2.0
|10
|.5
|27
|0
|9
|15
|1
|TEAM
|309
|991
|1300
|43.3
|645
|21.5
|643
|0
|190
|470
|149
|OPPONENTS
|301
|920
|1221
|40.7
|755
|25.2
|608
|1
|248
|387
|155
