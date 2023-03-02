|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|56
|33.7
|362-863
|.419
|61-225
|316-420
|.752
|1101
|19.7
|F.Wagner
|62
|33.1
|423-872
|.485
|104-282
|217-260
|.835
|1167
|18.8
|Carter
|43
|29.6
|238-462
|.515
|52-154
|122-165
|.739
|650
|15.1
|Fultz
|42
|29.3
|232-460
|.504
|18-57
|79-101
|.782
|561
|13.4
|Anthony
|43
|24.9
|182-411
|.443
|48-142
|110-125
|.880
|522
|12.1
|M.Wagner
|42
|20.7
|150-306
|.490
|41-131
|118-138
|.855
|459
|10.9
|Bol
|58
|22.7
|238-414
|.575
|28-89
|70-94
|.745
|574
|9.9
|Suggs
|38
|23.0
|126-308
|.409
|42-140
|58-82
|.707
|352
|9.3
|G.Harris
|34
|24.7
|99-212
|.467
|63-142
|25-28
|.893
|286
|8.4
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Okeke
|20
|20.5
|33-91
|.363
|19-63
|16-21
|.762
|101
|5.1
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Bitadze
|2
|7.0
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|4.5
|Schofield
|29
|12.3
|45-94
|.479
|19-56
|17-19
|.895
|126
|4.3
|Houstan
|35
|15.8
|50-123
|.407
|33-86
|11-13
|.846
|144
|4.1
|K.Harris
|27
|12.4
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.6
|TEAM
|63
|241.2
|2520-5378
|.469
|668-1933
|1269-1612
|.787
|6977
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|63
|241.2
|2607-5486
|.475
|823-2351
|1128-1445
|.781
|7165
|113.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|64
|308
|372
|6.6
|202
|3.6
|125
|0
|51
|151
|28
|F.Wagner
|56
|189
|245
|4.0
|212
|3.4
|143
|0
|57
|130
|12
|Carter
|94
|283
|377
|8.8
|106
|2.5
|127
|0
|17
|94
|25
|Fultz
|53
|119
|172
|4.1
|230
|5.5
|86
|0
|61
|98
|16
|Anthony
|27
|170
|197
|4.6
|175
|4.1
|109
|0
|24
|64
|26
|M.Wagner
|54
|138
|192
|4.6
|70
|1.7
|112
|1
|29
|52
|9
|Bol
|64
|285
|349
|6.0
|48
|.8
|76
|0
|24
|99
|78
|Suggs
|37
|72
|109
|2.9
|125
|3.3
|89
|1
|46
|70
|19
|G.Harris
|17
|56
|73
|2.1
|42
|1.2
|67
|0
|30
|22
|5
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.9
|26
|1.3
|34
|0
|12
|10
|9
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Bitadze
|2
|6
|8
|4.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.8
|23
|.8
|52
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|24
|53
|77
|2.2
|19
|.5
|49
|0
|7
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|2.0
|12
|.4
|36
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|636
|2070
|2706
|43.0
|1427
|22.7
|1272
|3
|444
|908
|290
|OPPONENTS
|613
|2043
|2656
|42.2
|1627
|25.8
|1299
|6
|488
|872
|315
