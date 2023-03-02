AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero5633.7362-863.41961-225316-420.752110119.7
F.Wagner6233.1423-872.485104-282217-260.835116718.8
Carter4329.6238-462.51552-154122-165.73965015.1
Fultz4229.3232-460.50418-5779-101.78256113.4
Anthony4324.9182-411.44348-142110-125.88052212.1
M.Wagner4220.7150-306.49041-131118-138.85545910.9
Bol5822.7238-414.57528-8970-94.7455749.9
Suggs3823.0126-308.40942-14058-82.7073529.3
G.Harris3424.799-212.46763-14225-28.8932868.4
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke2020.533-91.36319-6316-21.7621015.1
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Bitadze27.03-5.6001-22-21.00094.5
Schofield2912.345-94.47919-5617-19.8951264.3
Houstan3515.850-123.40733-8611-13.8461444.1
K.Harris2712.432-77.41611-2822-27.815973.6
TEAM63241.22520-5378.469668-19331269-1612.7876977110.7
OPPONENTS63241.22607-5486.475823-23511128-1445.7817165113.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero643083726.62023.612505115128
F.Wagner561892454.02123.414305713012
Carter942833778.81062.51270179425
Fultz531191724.12305.5860619816
Anthony271701974.61754.11090246426
M.Wagner541381924.6701.7112129529
Bol642853496.048.8760249978
Suggs37721092.91253.3891467019
G.Harris1756732.1421.267030225
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2157783.9261.334012109
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Bitadze2684.01.510000
Schofield1933521.823.8520663
Houstan2453772.219.54907123
K.Harris2330532.012.436013163
TEAM6362070270643.0142722.712723444908290
OPPONENTS6132043265642.2162725.812996488872315

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you