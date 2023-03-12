AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero6133.8404-956.42370-247343-459.747122120.0
F.Wagner6732.9459-940.488115-309229-275.833126218.8
Carter4529.9254-485.52456-164125-169.74068915.3
Fultz4729.8263-518.50820-6592-116.79363813.6
Anthony4825.3206-464.44454-155122-139.87858812.3
M.Wagner4720.7174-351.49646-149130-154.84452411.1
Suggs4323.8150-357.42050-15868-95.7164189.7
Bol6322.0245-431.56829-9570-94.7455899.3
G.Harris3724.9111-242.45971-16525-28.8933188.6
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Bitadze512.212-19.6321-33-6.500285.6
Isaac1111.322-53.4156-155-9.556555.0
Okeke2218.834-93.36620-6516-21.7621044.7
Schofield3111.946-95.48420-5717-19.8951294.2
Houstan3915.453-133.39836-9511-13.8461533.9
K.Harris2712.432-77.41611-2822-27.815973.6
TEAM68241.52750-5841.471727-20911359-1732.7857586111.6
OPPONENTS68241.52821-5907.478882-25211248-1577.7917772114.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero713344056.62233.713805316531
F.Wagner602002603.92323.515205913914
Carter1012963978.81102.41320189725
Fultz591301894.02605.510107011218
Anthony301852154.51914.01240307327
M.Wagner611632244.8751.61241355610
Suggs46821283.01403.31041578022
Bol663093756.056.98202510282
G.Harris1863812.2461.273037247
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Bitadze1013234.651.050112
Isaac1529444.06.5501444
Okeke2157783.5261.235012119
Schofield1933521.725.8540663
Houstan2656822.119.55307123
K.Harris2330532.012.436013163
TEAM6922222291442.9155622.913793490978310
OPPONENTS6492202285141.9175325.814026528960339

