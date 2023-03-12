|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|61
|33.8
|404-956
|.423
|70-247
|343-459
|.747
|1221
|20.0
|F.Wagner
|67
|32.9
|459-940
|.488
|115-309
|229-275
|.833
|1262
|18.8
|Carter
|45
|29.9
|254-485
|.524
|56-164
|125-169
|.740
|689
|15.3
|Fultz
|47
|29.8
|263-518
|.508
|20-65
|92-116
|.793
|638
|13.6
|Anthony
|48
|25.3
|206-464
|.444
|54-155
|122-139
|.878
|588
|12.3
|M.Wagner
|47
|20.7
|174-351
|.496
|46-149
|130-154
|.844
|524
|11.1
|Suggs
|43
|23.8
|150-357
|.420
|50-158
|68-95
|.716
|418
|9.7
|Bol
|63
|22.0
|245-431
|.568
|29-95
|70-94
|.745
|589
|9.3
|G.Harris
|37
|24.9
|111-242
|.459
|71-165
|25-28
|.893
|318
|8.6
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Bitadze
|5
|12.2
|12-19
|.632
|1-3
|3-6
|.500
|28
|5.6
|Isaac
|11
|11.3
|22-53
|.415
|6-15
|5-9
|.556
|55
|5.0
|Okeke
|22
|18.8
|34-93
|.366
|20-65
|16-21
|.762
|104
|4.7
|Schofield
|31
|11.9
|46-95
|.484
|20-57
|17-19
|.895
|129
|4.2
|Houstan
|39
|15.4
|53-133
|.398
|36-95
|11-13
|.846
|153
|3.9
|K.Harris
|27
|12.4
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.6
|TEAM
|68
|241.5
|2750-5841
|.471
|727-2091
|1359-1732
|.785
|7586
|111.6
|OPPONENTS
|68
|241.5
|2821-5907
|.478
|882-2521
|1248-1577
|.791
|7772
|114.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|71
|334
|405
|6.6
|223
|3.7
|138
|0
|53
|165
|31
|F.Wagner
|60
|200
|260
|3.9
|232
|3.5
|152
|0
|59
|139
|14
|Carter
|101
|296
|397
|8.8
|110
|2.4
|132
|0
|18
|97
|25
|Fultz
|59
|130
|189
|4.0
|260
|5.5
|101
|0
|70
|112
|18
|Anthony
|30
|185
|215
|4.5
|191
|4.0
|124
|0
|30
|73
|27
|M.Wagner
|61
|163
|224
|4.8
|75
|1.6
|124
|1
|35
|56
|10
|Suggs
|46
|82
|128
|3.0
|140
|3.3
|104
|1
|57
|80
|22
|Bol
|66
|309
|375
|6.0
|56
|.9
|82
|0
|25
|102
|82
|G.Harris
|18
|63
|81
|2.2
|46
|1.2
|73
|0
|37
|24
|7
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Bitadze
|10
|13
|23
|4.6
|5
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Isaac
|15
|29
|44
|4.0
|6
|.5
|5
|0
|14
|4
|4
|Okeke
|21
|57
|78
|3.5
|26
|1.2
|35
|0
|12
|11
|9
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.7
|25
|.8
|54
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|26
|56
|82
|2.1
|19
|.5
|53
|0
|7
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|2.0
|12
|.4
|36
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|692
|2222
|2914
|42.9
|1556
|22.9
|1379
|3
|490
|978
|310
|OPPONENTS
|649
|2202
|2851
|41.9
|1753
|25.8
|1402
|6
|528
|960
|339
