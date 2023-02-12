AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Banchero5033.7325-776.41961-211287-382.75199820.0
F.Wagner5633.2390-809.48291-253198-238.832106919.1
Carter3730.1205-389.52746-127104-136.76556015.1
Fultz3628.8190-379.50114-4663-84.75045712.7
Anthony3925.1164-370.44342-12799-112.88446912.0
M.Wagner3621.3136-272.50038-116107-124.86341711.6
Bol5223.5228-393.58027-8167-90.74455010.6
Suggs3222.8105-249.42236-11848-71.6762949.2
G.Harris2824.586-179.48052-11322-25.8802468.8
Ross4222.5129-299.43161-16015-20.7503348.0
Bamba4017.0106-214.49543-10835-51.6862907.3
Hampton2613.950-114.43918-5331-37.8381495.7
Okeke1821.832-87.36818-6016-21.762985.4
Isaac910.618-43.4194-125-9.556455.0
Schofield2713.044-92.47818-5417-19.8951234.6
Houstan3216.446-113.40731-8111-13.8461344.2
K.Harris2712.432-77.41611-2822-27.815973.6
TEAM57241.32286-4855.471611-17481147-1459.7866330111.1
OPPONENTS57241.32354-4967.474748-21491036-1331.7786492113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Banchero592813406.81813.611604913622
F.Wagner531722254.01963.512705211711
Carter752433188.6972.61060138222
Fultz44931373.81955.4760558612
Anthony231561794.61604.1960235824
M.Wagner511241754.9611.7101126448
Bol602663266.344.8690239472
Suggs2760872.71123.5761426015
G.Harris1346592.1311.161024195
Ross1075852.0541.353025378
Bamba471371844.6421.1861122238
Hampton930391.5341.322016214
Okeke2155764.2261.43401199
Isaac1221333.75.6301113
Schofield1933521.923.9520663
Houstan2449732.318.64606123
K.Harris2330532.012.436013163
TEAM5701871244142.8129122.611603407820262
OPPONENTS5571841239842.1147025.811646444787283

