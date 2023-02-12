|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Banchero
|50
|33.7
|325-776
|.419
|61-211
|287-382
|.751
|998
|20.0
|F.Wagner
|56
|33.2
|390-809
|.482
|91-253
|198-238
|.832
|1069
|19.1
|Carter
|37
|30.1
|205-389
|.527
|46-127
|104-136
|.765
|560
|15.1
|Fultz
|36
|28.8
|190-379
|.501
|14-46
|63-84
|.750
|457
|12.7
|Anthony
|39
|25.1
|164-370
|.443
|42-127
|99-112
|.884
|469
|12.0
|M.Wagner
|36
|21.3
|136-272
|.500
|38-116
|107-124
|.863
|417
|11.6
|Bol
|52
|23.5
|228-393
|.580
|27-81
|67-90
|.744
|550
|10.6
|Suggs
|32
|22.8
|105-249
|.422
|36-118
|48-71
|.676
|294
|9.2
|G.Harris
|28
|24.5
|86-179
|.480
|52-113
|22-25
|.880
|246
|8.8
|Ross
|42
|22.5
|129-299
|.431
|61-160
|15-20
|.750
|334
|8.0
|Bamba
|40
|17.0
|106-214
|.495
|43-108
|35-51
|.686
|290
|7.3
|Hampton
|26
|13.9
|50-114
|.439
|18-53
|31-37
|.838
|149
|5.7
|Okeke
|18
|21.8
|32-87
|.368
|18-60
|16-21
|.762
|98
|5.4
|Isaac
|9
|10.6
|18-43
|.419
|4-12
|5-9
|.556
|45
|5.0
|Schofield
|27
|13.0
|44-92
|.478
|18-54
|17-19
|.895
|123
|4.6
|Houstan
|32
|16.4
|46-113
|.407
|31-81
|11-13
|.846
|134
|4.2
|K.Harris
|27
|12.4
|32-77
|.416
|11-28
|22-27
|.815
|97
|3.6
|TEAM
|57
|241.3
|2286-4855
|.471
|611-1748
|1147-1459
|.786
|6330
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|57
|241.3
|2354-4967
|.474
|748-2149
|1036-1331
|.778
|6492
|113.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Banchero
|59
|281
|340
|6.8
|181
|3.6
|116
|0
|49
|136
|22
|F.Wagner
|53
|172
|225
|4.0
|196
|3.5
|127
|0
|52
|117
|11
|Carter
|75
|243
|318
|8.6
|97
|2.6
|106
|0
|13
|82
|22
|Fultz
|44
|93
|137
|3.8
|195
|5.4
|76
|0
|55
|86
|12
|Anthony
|23
|156
|179
|4.6
|160
|4.1
|96
|0
|23
|58
|24
|M.Wagner
|51
|124
|175
|4.9
|61
|1.7
|101
|1
|26
|44
|8
|Bol
|60
|266
|326
|6.3
|44
|.8
|69
|0
|23
|94
|72
|Suggs
|27
|60
|87
|2.7
|112
|3.5
|76
|1
|42
|60
|15
|G.Harris
|13
|46
|59
|2.1
|31
|1.1
|61
|0
|24
|19
|5
|Ross
|10
|75
|85
|2.0
|54
|1.3
|53
|0
|25
|37
|8
|Bamba
|47
|137
|184
|4.6
|42
|1.1
|86
|1
|12
|22
|38
|Hampton
|9
|30
|39
|1.5
|34
|1.3
|22
|0
|16
|21
|4
|Okeke
|21
|55
|76
|4.2
|26
|1.4
|34
|0
|11
|9
|9
|Isaac
|12
|21
|33
|3.7
|5
|.6
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3
|Schofield
|19
|33
|52
|1.9
|23
|.9
|52
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Houstan
|24
|49
|73
|2.3
|18
|.6
|46
|0
|6
|12
|3
|K.Harris
|23
|30
|53
|2.0
|12
|.4
|36
|0
|13
|16
|3
|TEAM
|570
|1871
|2441
|42.8
|1291
|22.6
|1160
|3
|407
|820
|262
|OPPONENTS
|557
|1841
|2398
|42.1
|1470
|25.8
|1164
|6
|444
|787
|283
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.